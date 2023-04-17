May 10 is a red letter day in tech calendars this year because Google will host its annual I/O event that day. The rumors suggest we could expect a lot of hardware-related announcements, including details about the upcoming Pixel 8 series, a rumored Pixel Fold, and the pocket-friendly Pixel 7a. A tipster now contradicts recent claims that the Pixel 7a would be available in a Jade color. Details about the availability timeline have also surfaced.

Google usually offers the Pixel phones in three colors, and this year’s Pixel 7a is expected to debut in white, a dark gray color seen in leaked hands-on images, and a greenish color called Jade. Contradicting this information, leaker SnoopyTech on Twitter says there won’t be a Jade color this time around. However, this makes us more hopeful for a shade of blue rumored earlier this year. So, the colors available could be Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton, instead of Jade, Carbon, and Cotton. However, the leaker says a phone case may be available in the Jade shade, potentially pairing well with the blue colorway.

SnoopyTech also says the Pixel 7a will arrive at retail locations in the next two weeks implying the device should debut at Google I/O next month. However, we can’t say the same for the Pixel Fold, which still exists more on paper than in person. Nonetheless, a previous retail leak claimed the budget Pixel and its foldable sibling will be available in June, around a month after the annual event and right alongside the Pixel 8 series.

All things considered, Google I/O 2023 could be a rather interesting event you should set aside time for. Even if you can’t, the Android Police team will bring you all the juicy details.