When I tested the Google Pixel 7a, I was genuinely surprised just how good it was for its price. In many ways, I think it’s a better phone than its sister model, the Google Pixel 7. This was true despite the $50 price bump the Pixel 7a received compared to the Pixel 6a, but this Black Friday, the Pixel 7a is a true steal. It can be yours for just $374 rather than $500, and personally, it would be either this or the Pixel 8 for me if I was in the market right now.

Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 The Google Pixel 7a may not be the hottest new phone in town anymore, but it has always punched above its weight when it comes to price. That's particularly true this Black Friday, as it's available for just $374 $374 at Amazon $374 at Best Buy $374 at Google Store

Given what it offers, the Google Pixel 7a has no right to be available at only $374. Other than its plastic back and slightly smaller screen, there are virtually no differences between the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 7. It offers the same Tensor G2 chipset, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. It even has a slightly bigger battery than the Pixel 7, which gives it a little bit of an edge when it comes to battery life given its smaller screen. On the camera front, the Pixel 7a comes with a different but still comparable setup, consisting of a 64MP primary and a 13MP ultrawide.

On top of that, the Google Pixel 7a gets to take advantage of almost all the software goodies available on higher-end Pixel phones. It’s true that Google offers some exclusive new features on the Pixel 8 series, like a more secure face unlock option and some AI-powered photo editing enhancements, but unless you want to live on the bleeding edge and upgrade your phone every year, you might not even miss these software capabilities. In fact, the Pixel 7a’s software feature set is largely identical with the one you can find on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of which are significantly more expensive to this day.

What I’m saying is that the Google Pixel 7a is a flagship phone in all but price. As someone who reviews all sorts of phones for a living, I’m confident that Google’s latest entry to the a series is more than enough for most people, and a particularly great choice if you care about fast updates, the signature Pixel software experience, and reliable camera performance.

What about the Google Pixel 8?

We need to address that by now, Google is one generation further already with the launch of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. It’s also clear that the Google Pixel 8a will likely arrive in the first half of 2024, with rumors and leaks already making the rounds. However, there’s always a better device on the horizon — you could argue that you should wait for the next generation of a phone at any given time.

I think a case can still be made for the Pixel 8, though. At $550 this Black Friday, it’s just $50 more than the Pixel 7a would cost if it wasn’t discounted right now. That also means it’s $150 off its own MSRP. The Pixel 8 comes with a much improved display, great battery life, and an overall refined hardware design that makes it a joy to look at and use. It’s also roughly the same size as the Pixel 7a, so it’s not significantly heavier or more difficult to use in one hand than, say, the Pixel 8 Pro.

If you’re someone who likes keeping their phone for a long time, investing a little more money right now might pay off in the long run. The Google Pixel 8 will receive seven years of full software updates while the Pixel 7a will only get two more Android updates following its upgrade to Android 14 and about four and a half years of security patches. The Google Pixel 8 is definitely worth a consideration if you’re in for the long haul.