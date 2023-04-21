As the Google Pixel 7a inches closer to its rumored unveiling, more and more leaks about the phone keep popping up online. At this point, almost all key specs of the mid-ranger have been detailed, and it seems like the company will borrow the best bits of the Pixel 7 for its budget Pixel. A new leak now points to Google possibly including face unlock on the Pixel 7a as well.

Some Pixel 7a renders shared by leaker SnoopyTech on Twitter show Face Unlock and Fingerprint Unlock setup options on the phone. Despite a plethora of rumors, the Pixel 6 series never shipped with face unlock functionality. Instead, Google added this feature to the Pixel 7 series, which was likely made possible by the updated 10.8MP selfie shooter.

Rumors have not detailed which front sensor the Pixel 7a could ship with. But the phone could offer face unlock if it uses the same 10.8MP camera as seen on the more expensive Pixels. However, it is better to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Just like with the Pixel 6 series, Google could change its mind and remove the feature at the last minute. And even if the Pixel 7a offers face unlock, it would be limited to unlocking the phone, as seen on the Pixel 7. For security reasons, you would still have to use the in-display fingerprint scanner to verify your payments. This is because, unlike iPhones, Google and other Android phones only offer 2D face unlock, which is not as secure.

The renders also give us another look at the chunky front bezels surrounding the Pixel 7a's display. Previous hands-on images of the phone have also showcased the thick bezels in all their glory. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy A54 and many of our favorite mid-range Android phones, the Pixel 7a's front seems to be dominated by relatively fat bezels. This could act as a deterrent for many potential customers who might be interested in trying out the Pixel software experience.