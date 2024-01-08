Google Pixel 7a $400 $500 Save $100 Google's last-gen Pixel 7a still hits hard as a top-tier mid-range phone, offering an affordable yet premium-feeling device. At $100 off, it's down to its lowest price, making it a must-buy for anyone looking to upgrade an old phone to something much more reliable and responsive. $400 at Google $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

When it comes to shopping for a solid budget-friendly Android phone, there are tons of options out there that can meet a tight budget yet still provide a decent handheld for the price. However, some mid-range options perform better than others, and the Google Pixel 7a is one of those phones that punches well above its weight for the price. A statement that's true even when it's sitting at it's full $500 price tag.

At $400, though, the Pixel 7a offers a value that's hard to beat, delivering a premium-feeling device at a not-so-premium price point. Outperforming much of its competition both in cost and performance, getting the chance to save $100 on Google's previous generation entry-point Pixel smartphone is a deal that's too good to pass up.

Why this Google Pixel 7a deal is worth your money

Google's A-series of its Pixel phones has always aimed to offer a great balance between performance and price, offering the company's best features while downgrading the hardware a bit to deliver a premium-feeling yet affordable smartphone. While some sacrifices are made to hit its lower $500 price point, there's no denying that it's one of the best Android phones in its class.

A big part of that is due to what Google brings to the table with its A-series phones, mimicing much of their flagship counterparts features at a cheaper price point. When comparing Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7, the A-series only has a few main differences really, namely the camera system, battery, and casing.

The Pixel 7a's battery life is average at best, and the camera — which is still pretty darn good compared to other phones in this price range — isn't as versatile as the flagship model's is. Plus, the lower IP67 rating means it'll be a bit more susceptible to the elements, so picking up a good heavy-duty Pixel 7a case, along with a reliable PIxel 7a screen protector, are highly recommended.

Thankfully, the $100 price drop makes getting both of those much more feasible, meaning you can get a stellar mid-range phone and essential accessories without breaking the bank. It's also one of the best Android phone deals in this price range at the moment, and for what the Pixel 7a can offer, should be the first-choice for anyone shopping for a new phone right now.