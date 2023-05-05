The Google Pixel 7a is rumored to launch alongside the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023 in a few days. However, almost everything about the phone has leaked in all its glory, including hands-on images, marketing materials, and more. On its part, Google has only confirmed a new Pixel phone launch for May 11 in India. Now, adding insult to injury, teardown and first impression videos of Google's upcoming mid-ranger have also popped up online ahead of its debut.

YouTuber munchy apparently managed to purchase the Pixel 7a "from the [used phone] market" in Arctic Blue despite the phone not officially being up for sale. His hands-on and first impressions video confirms all the leaked specs of the phone were accurate, including a 6.1-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED panel, Tensor G2, 8GB RAM, and a 4300mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Surprisingly, the YouTuber notes the Pixel 7a's display bezels are larger than the Pixel 6a. As for cameras, he says the pictures from the primary and ultra-wide shooters are great, with the selfie camera also being capable of recording 4K videos. Unlike the Pixel 7 series, there's no Action or Cinematic mode on the budget Pixel.

In another video, YouTuber PKBreviews tears down the Pixel 7a revealing its internal design changes. While it is common for phones to leak ahead of their announcement, it is rare for even their teardown videos to pop up ahead of their official debut.

Like the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a can be disassembled from the front for screen replacement. You won't have to tear down the phone for this common repair. On the flip side, just like the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel 7a's USB-C port is soldered to the logic board, making its repair or replacement unnecessarily complicated.

The video also gives a clear look at the mid-range Pixel's new 64MP primary camera with OIS. Compared to its predecessor 12.2MP shooter, the new sensor is significantly larger.

Despite the major hardware upgrade, the internal design layout of the Pixel 7a is similar to the 6a. PBKReviews gives the Pixel 7a a reparability score of 7.5 out of 10. For comparison, the Pixel 6a scored 7 for reparability in his teardown video.

At this point, there's not much left for Google to reveal about the Pixel 7a at its yearly developer conference on May 10. And given the way the phone has leaked in the last few days, its pricing and availability details might leak out ahead of the official unveiling as well.