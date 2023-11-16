Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 Google's Pixel 7a is probably the best mid-range phone you can buy right now. Running Google's Pixel-exclusive take on Android, the phone combines a phenomenal main camera with AI-driven smarts from Google's in-house Tensor G2 chip. Throw in Google's long-term software support and you have a phone that's brilliant right now, and will stay that way for years to come. $374 at Amazon $374 at Best Buy $374 at Google Store

No-one could ever accuse the Google Pixel 7a of being bad value, even at full price. With a 6.1-inch, 90Hz OLED screen; a better camera than many flagships; and the promise of years of Android updates and security support from Google, this is the mid-range phone to beat right now. There's a reason it sits so highly in our budget Android phone ranking after all, beaten only by its even-better-value predecessor, the Pixel 6a.

Now, thanks to Cyber Monday, the 7a is better value than ever. It's dropped from its usual price of $499 down to only $374 - meaning you save a whopping $125 on the 7a by buying it today. We really do mean today though - Cyber Monday deals usually end at midnight, meaning there are likely precious few hours left to nab one of Google's best phones at 25% off.

Why you don't want to miss this deal on the Google Pixel 7a

If you want to buy an affordable Android phone, the Pixel 7a should be among your top picks. While there are offerings from Samsung, OnePlus, and others with faster processors or bigger displays, none of them provide the same experience as the Pixel 7a.

Google's mid-range Pixel packs all your desired features: a high refresh rate OLED panel, a decently powerful Tensor G2 chip, and amazing cameras. The 64MP primary shooter and the 13MP ultrawide can capture some stunning photos. Being a Pixel, the phone runs on Google's take on Android, which offers an experience no other Android phone can match. This also means the phone is among the first in line to get security patches and OS updates, and will receive them for years to come.

The Pixel 7a isn't perfect. You may find its 6.1-inch display on the smaller side. Some users might also find the 128GB storage on the lower end. And the Tensor G2 tends to run hot under load. This negatively impacts battery life as well — the phone can last about a day with moderate use. If pushed hard, you will have to look for a charger in the afternoon or late evening. Then again, it supports wireless charging, so you can easily top up the battery at your desk or home.

Despite its shortcomings, the Pixel 7a is a great mid-range phone. And at its discounted price of $374, it's a better deal than ever, though not for much longer. Make sure to check out some Google Pixel 7a cases while waiting for your phone to arrive.