The Google Pixel 7a is rumored to debut in a couple of weeks from now at Google I/O 2023. As that date is fast approaching, leaks and rumors about the upcoming mid-range Pixel keep surfacing online. A detailed Pixel 7a dump recently revealed almost everything about the phone, including its battery capacity, RAM type, and more. So far, all leaked renders have showcased the Pixel 7a in three colors. A new high-resolution render has now surfaced online, showing the phone in a bold coral color.

Leaker @evleaks shared the coral Pixel 7a render on Twitter. The entire back of the phone is done in an orange shade, with the camera bar using a slightly lighter color tone. Even the volume buttons and the power key seem to have been done in orange. Compared to the usual white and black hues, this new color is a lot more bold and fun, and it should help the mid-range Pixel to stand out in a sea of budget Android phones.

If Google launches the Pixel 7a in this orange shade, it won't be the first coral phone from the company's stable. The 2019 Pixel 4 series was available in a similar "Oh So Orange" colorway, while Google offered the Pixel 6 in "Kinda Coral." You can also get the Nest Mini in coral color.

Besides coral, the Pixel 7a should launch in three more colors: white, black/grey, and sky blue, all of which have already leaked in renders. This would be the first time Google would offer its Pixel phones in four hues, including two fun colors. The coral Pixel 7a may see a limited launch in selected markets, something which Google has previously done with fun Pixel colors. A week ago, Jon Prosser claimed the coral colorway would be exclusive to the Google Store.

Do note that all four colorways of the upcoming Pixel should have a black front, as is the norm with almost all phones out there.

The Pixel 7a is expected to pack notably superior specs over its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. This includes a faster Tensor G2 chip, a 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED panel, 8GB RAM, and more. However, all these improvements will come at a cost, with the phone's rumored price expected to increase by $50 to $400.