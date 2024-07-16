Google Pixel 7a $249 $499 Save $250 The Pixel 7a makes for the perfect budget phone this Prime Day with a shockingly low $250 deal price buying you everything the best budget Android phone had last year. That’s a straight 50% discount on the price of the 128GB model when it was brand new. $249 at Amazon

Google’s Pixel phone line-up has a device for you at every price point, ranging from the latest foldable to models going back a few years selling for much cheaper than their original retail price. The Pixel 7a is a little over a year old now and has been superseded by the newer 8a, but it was among our favorite mid-range Android phones in its prime. The phone is still going strong and is available for sale on Amazon this Prime Day.

This year’s Prime Day sales knock the price down to a rather affordable $250 after a 50% discount on the advertised $500 MSRP. What’s more, this is the unlocked version of the Pixel 7a you can use with any carrier without the hassle of subscribing for a new line to cash in on the discount. This particular model also comes with 128GB of onboard storage and all the Pixel-exclusive features.

What makes the $250 Pixel 7a a good deal?

The Pixel 7a was Google’s best budget phone until the 8a came along earlier this year. In our review, we highlighted the phone’s commitment to delivering most of the features of the pricier Pixel phones without breaking the bank. Moreover, Google guarantees Android updates for the 7a until May 2026, with security patches pulling on until May 2028, meaning you’ll be covered on the software front for several years. In the hardware department, you get the Tensor G2 chipset, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and IP67 water and dirt resistance.

All that, coupled with access to Pixel-exclusive apps like Pixel Camera and the other benefits of tight integration into Google’s ecosystem, means this Pixel 7a can serve as a great secondary phone if you already have a flagship. Even otherwise, you can enjoy several years of worry-free usage for just $250 this Prime Day, and the phone is unlocked to work with most US carriers. If you want even longer software updates and don't mind spending a little extra, the Pixel 8a might be a great phone for you.