The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are still Google's latest and greatest smartphones, but we're already excited for the future. Considering how fantastic both devices are, the promise of a Pixel 7a is just too alluring. A cheaper, smaller Pixel 7 could make for one of the best phones for 2023, especially considering early reports suggest some big improvements to the display, camera, and even wireless charging. If you've been dying for an early glimpse at Google's next-gen budget-friendly phone, you don't have to wait for the new year for a preview.

The folks at Smartprix, in collaboration with OnLeaks, have delivered our first look at the Pixel 7a. Their reputation helps back up the images we're seeing here; in fact, it was this exact pairing that published renders of the Pixel 7 earlier this year. Although those images weren't perfect matches for what ended up launching eight months later, some design trends — including the camera bar blending seamlessly into the metal frame — were spotted in that leak.

As for the actual renders, well, I'm not sure anyone is likely to be surprised here. These images make the Pixel 7a look near-identical to the Pixel 7. That's Google's current M.O., with the Pixel 6a pulling heavily from its own flagship predecessor as well.

According to today's report, the Pixel 7a's dimensions come in at 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm, not accounting for the camera bar. It's nearly identical to the Pixel 6a, measuring .2mm taller, 1.1mm wider, and .1mm thicker. In practice, it's unlikely anyone will notice these size changes, though the extra millimeter of width is certainly curious. It also points to another 6.1" display, rather than anything larger or smaller.

Otherwise, this device really just looks like the Pixel 7. A flat display, a matte band, and two camera lenses on the back combine with the glossy finish to create something completely familiar. Frankly, it looks indistinguishable from the phone sitting next to me on my desk.

This is the white Pixel 7, but you could be fooled into thinking it's the device seen in today's renders.

And honestly, that's perfectly fine. Recent rumors suggest most of the improvements will come from internal changes, with a 90Hz display, wireless charging, and more. Truthfully, it's hard to see what would sway a buyer to the Pixel 7 once this Pixel 7a launches next year, though we'll have to wait to find out all of its secrets.

As for colors, Smartprix says the phone will come in White and "Dark Gray," suggesting a couple of relatively boring options for mid-range shoppers. With any luck, a third option awaits us in 2023 — or, considering we're already reporting on what this phone looks like eight months out from launch, even earlier.