Source: Google Google Pixel 7a $50 Amazon Gift Card with purchase $499 $549 Save $50 Google's latest mid-ranged phone has arrived, offering a solid budget-friendly handheld that doesn't sacrifice much over its more expensive counterpart. If you're hoping to give one a shot, Amazon is giving away a $50 gift card with each Pixel 7a purchase this weekend. $499 at Amazon

With the arrival of Google's latest mid-ranged A-series, the Pixel 7a, those looking to stick with a budget-friendly smartphone no longer have to sacrifice quality to do so. The Pixel 7a delivers a great phone that's almost on par with Pixel 7 in terms of features and quality.

Most of the hardware under the hood is identical to the Pixel 7, and almost all of the same features are available between the two. However, the Pixel 7a is $100 cheaper, will get an extra nine months of security updates, and this weekend it comes with a $50 gift card if you buy it through Amazon.

Why the Google Pixel 7a is worth your money

Along with being slightly cheaper, the Pixel 7a offers an incredibly simliar experience to the Pixel 7. Aside from a few minor differences, how the two phones function is essentially the same.

The processor and RAM size is the same between the two, meaning performance-wise, you really won't see a difference from the extra $100 you'd spend for the Pixel 7. You still get that smooth interaction and responsive interface, especially since the Pixel 7a has been upgraded to a 90Hz OLED display — a solid bump up from 60Hz OLED found on the Google Pixel 6a.

Screen real estate is slightly less, however, with the Pixel 7a featuring a 6.1-inch screen versus the Pixel 7s 6.3-inch display, but unless you put the two phones side by size, you'd never notice. It's still on par with the previous generation A-series option, but thanks to the bump in refresh rate, it delivers an overall better feel during use.

But the big thing here is the cameras, which are actually a slight upgrade over the Pixel 7.

Google gave their mid-ranged A-series some big love in this department, bumping the front camera up to a 13MP sensor and the rear to a 64MP. A huge upgrade over the Pixel 6a and a small jump above the Pixel 7, this bump makes the 7a a great budget option for photographers looking to get good use out of their phone.

The biggest difference between the two that you'll notice is going to be the battery life. Compared to the Pixel 7, the 7a is going to require more frequent recharges than what you'd expect from Google's line of phones. That's not to say the battery life is awful, but expect a bit less than a day's worth of usage out of the Pixel 7a before you'll need to plug it in.

For $500, the Pixel 7a does a good job of giving you the feeling of Google's flagship model without having to spend the extra cash for it. Plus, with Amazon handing out $50 gift cards with the new A-series you get some extra spending cash to grab a case.

There are a handful of other Google Pixel 7a deals running this weekend, but the only unlocked deal better than this is at the Google Store, where you get an exclusive Case-Mate cover and either a free pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series or $100 off the Pixel Buds Pro. So if you've already got earbuds you like, you're better off sticking with Amazon