Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 At $374, the Pixel 7a is an unbeatable budget Android experience right now. With solid hardware, a great camera, and some nice flourishes you won't find on other sub-$400 smartphones, this is the only deal to consider if you're shopping on a budget. $374 at Amazon $374 at Best Buy $374 at Google Store

Last week, I published my review of Motorola's latest budget phone, and it's safe to say I wasn't too hot on it. The Moto G Power 5G (2024) has a lot going for it, including fast charging, a unique faux leather back, and the inclusion of a headphone jack, but even at $300, it's just not worth putting up with the poor camera quality and boatload of ads included within the software. Thankfully, the budget Android space is chock full of more choice than ever, and if you're looking to spend less than $400 on a new smartphone right now, the Pixel 7a is on sale. And frankly, it's unbeatable.

Right now, you can score the Pixel 7a for $374, practically an all-time low for the phone and bringing it back down to the discounts we saw during Black Friday last year. Don't let its age fool you — despite being nearly a year old, the Pixel 7a has a lot going for it. In fact, if you're after a budget phone right now, I can't think of a reason not to spring for this one over the competition.

This is what makes the Pixel 7a so great

I encourage anyone interested in the Pixel 7a to check out my review from last year — I stand by pretty much every word in it. If you want a quick summation of just what makes the Pixel 7a stand out from the competition, the specs sheet does a pretty good job. It's running on a Tensor G2, the same chipset found in the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the $1,800 Pixel Fold. It's got a manageable 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED display — not as large as what you'll find on other budget devices, but certainly better quality than the LCD panel Motorola is using. Neither of these elements are perfect, but they each make for a well-rounded experience at this price.

You also get a few elements that are pretty rare in the sub-$400 space, including wireless charging. 5W might not sound like much, especially when devices like the Moto G Power are capable of powering up at three times the speed, but it's better than previous A-series entries, and that counts for something. Likewise, IP67 water and dust resistance is a godsend for anyone who's ever dropped their phone in a puddle, and below $400, it's rare to find anything more than a vague "splashproof" promise. Thankfully, it's here.

Related Google Pixel 7a review: If déjà vu were a smartphone This year's A-series is more like its flagship counterpart than ever before — for better and for worse

Much has been said about Google's camera quality on the A-series, and it holds true for the Pixel 7a. This is, bar none, the best camera you'll find on a device below $400 — hell, it's probably the best camera you'll find on a smartphone below six hundred dollars. You won't find a telephoto lens at this price, but you also won't be stuck with useless macro and depth sensors. Instead, a great primary lens and a solid ultra-wide shooter guarantee some pretty solid images

Most importantly, however, is Google's update policy. No, the Pixel 8's promised seven years of OS upgrades doesn't retroactively apply to the company's older smartphones, but you're good on OS upgrades for at least two more years and security patches for four. That's May 2026 and May 2028, respectively, though I'm hoping that Google's swap to its in-house Tensor chips will keep those dates moving forward longer than expected. Only Samsung beats these numbers, with budget rivals like OnePlus and Motorola often falling short.

I'll admit the Pixel 7a wasn't my favorite phone of 2023, especially because my device had battery drain issues out of the box that required a full wipe after just a week's worth of use (an experience that, unfortunately, isn't uncommon among Pixels). But over the past few days, I've been back on it just to see how well it's aged after Android 14's release, and frankly, it's pretty great. Sure, Tensor G2 has its issues — so does Tensor G3, for the record — but whatever magic Google worked behind the scenes with Android 14 has greatly reduced some of my headaches with this phone. If you're an Android user shopping on a budget, and you have a hard cap at $400, this is the one for you.