Last month, we brought you intelligence signaling Google's return to the kingdom of blue when it comes to giving its Pixel wares that special tint for at least the early part of 2023 — the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Buds A-series in particular. Now, we'll let some more pictures tell the rest of the story.

These fresh, official-looking Pixel 7a renders come by way of Steve Hemmerstoffer's OnLeaks through Indian blog MySmartPrice. Drink it all in.

6 Images

Close

In addition to the traditional white and black — maybe more dark gray, actually? — options, we're also seeing the upcoming mid-ranger in a lovely sky blue. It's not known how Google will name these colors for marketing purposes, but we've got a few guesses.

As with the main Pixel 7 series, the Pixel 7a's design language goes with a single color for what's been rumored to be a ceramic surface and a metal "visor" band with a single glass opening for two cameras plus another opening for an LED flash module.

The most exciting amenities of the Pixel 7a remain to be officially announced — likely at Google I/O next month — but the list is expected to include a 90Hz display, the first instance of wireless charging in the Pixel A-series, and the inclusion of Qualcomm competent radios for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Aesthetics aren't on the top of the priority pile for smartphones, but the blue 7a sure looks like it'll pretty up for our cameras in the review lab.