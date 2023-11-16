Source: Google Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 The Google Pixel 7a is among the best mid-range phones you can buy. Running Google's take on Android, the phone packs a fantastic camera setup and a powerful Tensor G2 chip. This is backed by Google's long software support, ensuring the phone will receive regular updates for the next few years. $374 at Amazon $374 at Best Buy $374 at Google Store

The Google Pixel 7a already offers terrific value for money at its regular price of $500. For that price, you get a phone with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 90hz OLED screen, a Tensor G2 SoC, 8GB RAM, and excellent cameras. No wonder it ranks so high in our list of the best budget Android phones. With Black Friday just around the corner, Google's mid-range Pixel phone is down to $374 after a $125 discount, making it an even more incredible deal.

Why you should not miss this deal on the Google Pixel 7a

If you want to buy a budget Android phone, the Pixel 7a should be among your top picks. While there are offerings from Samsung, OnePlus, and others with superior hardware, none of them provide the same experience as the Pixel 7a.

Google's mid-range Pixel packs all your desired features: a high refresh rate OLED panel, a decently powerful Tensor G2 chip, and amazing cameras. The 64MP primary shooter and the 13MP ultrawide can capture some stunning photos. Being a Pixel, the phone runs on Google's take on Android, which offers an experience no other Android phone can match. This also means the phone is among the first in line to get security patches and OS updates.

The Pixel 7a is not perfect, though. You may find its 6.1-inch display on the smaller side. And the Tensor G2 tends to run hot under load. This negatively impacts battery life as well — the phone can last about a day with moderate use. If pushed hard, you will have to look for a charger in the afternoon or late evening. There's wireless charging, so you can easily top up the battery at your desk or home. Some users might also find the 128GB storage on the lower end.

Despite its shortcomings, the Pixel 7a is a great mid-range phone. And at its discounted price of $374, it is an incredible deal even with Black Friday just days around. Make sure to check out some Google Pixel 7a cases while waiting for your phone to arrive.