It's Google I/O day, and while the company's annual developers conference is, in theory, all about software, it's also shaking up its Pixel lineup in some major ways. The Pixel 7a made its grand debut on stage today, promising a Pixel 7-esque experience for $100 less than last year's flagship. But with the highest price tag yet on an A-series device — not to mention the constant sales on those 2022 smartphones — will Google manage to strike that perfect balance between performance and value for the fourth year in a row?

Source: Google Google Pixel 7a With a new 90Hz display, a refreshed camera lineup on the back, and wireless charging support, the Pixel 7a is the most advanced A-series device yet. But it also comes with a higher price tag, which could turn off some consumers — or even push them to other Pixel phones. SoC Google Tensor G2 Display 6.1" FHD, OLED, 60Hz/90Hz refresh rate, HDR support RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB Battery 4,385mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 13 Camera (Rear, Front) 64MP 82°, 13MP 120° ultrawide, 13MP 95° front Front camera 13MP, 4K30, f/2.2 aperture, 95° FOV, face unlock Rear cameras Main: 64MP, 4K60, f/1.89 aperturn, 82° FOV; UW: 13MP, 4K30, f/2.2 aperture, 120° FOV Connectivity 5G sub6 / mmWave, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm Weight 193g Charging 18W fast, 5W wireless IP Rating IP67 Price $499 / $549 (mmW) Security Titan M2, face unlock, fingerprint reader

The Pixel 7a is an easy phone to understand. Take the Pixel 7 and scale it back just enough to bring the price down by $100. The core experience remains the same, from its design to its specs. On the outside, a familiar camera bar greets you along the glossy back (plastic, not glass), while the inside is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset alongside 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The legacy of last year's Pixel 6a remains in some places, including the large bezels surrounding the 6.1" 1080p display — though, at least, it's been upgraded to 90Hz. It's a nice addition, as is wireless charging, though don't expect rapid speeds here.

But of course, everyone knows it's the camera that makes a Pixel phone so great, and it's no exception this year. Rather than reusing older sensors, Google gave the Pixel 7a a brand-new 64MP f/1.9 sensor with pixel binning down to 16MP. The 120-degree ultrawide sensor should prove plenty capable in daily use, especially considering it's actually a bit wider than what's on the Pixel 7. A new 13MP front-facing camera should provide all the selfie action you need, while also adopting the camera-based face unlock tool Google launched last fall.

Source: Google

If it sounds like your cup of tea, you won't have to wait long to get your hands on one. The Pixel 7a is up for sale today with a $500 price tag, and we aren't just talking about preorders. You can head over to the Google Store right now to pick your choice of color — charcoal, snow, sea, or a Google-exclusive coral — and it should be available at retailers and carriers very soon.

The company is also launching a matching pair of sea-colored Pixel Buds A-series, if you're looking to sync up your color choices. And considering Google is throwing in a pair of Pixel Buds with every purchase, along with a limited-edition case, the timing couldn't be better.

Source: Google

Although it's perhaps not as exciting as a foldable, Google's best devices are often its most inexpensive and affordable. That's why it's exciting to see the company returning to I/O this year with a brand-new A-series device in hand — one that, while seemingly not the value proposition it once was — could mark new ambitions for the brand's midrange devices.