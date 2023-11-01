Source: Google Google Pixel 7a The Google Pixel 7a is one of our favorite budget Android phones. It has better build and camera quality, and offers more features than most sub-$500 smartphones. It's currently at an all-time low price, so we recommend jumping on this deal while you can. $499 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy

At its regular price, the Google Pixel 7a is one of the best smartphone values you can get in terms of features, price and performance, so you can imagine how we feel about it at $125 off. It's the 'best value' pick in our roundup of the best Android phones, it's the 'premium pick' on our list of the best budget Android phones, and it's just an absolute must-buy at its all-time low price of $375.

Why the Google Pixel 7a should be your next smartphone

This really isn't that complicated. If you're at all in the market for a budget Android phone—something in the $500 or less range—you should grab the Pixel 7a and thank us later. In our review of the handset we rated it an 8/10, pointing to things like wireless charging and the new 90hz display as features you don't always see on cheaper smartphones. The phone also packs plenty of performance, Google's pure Android experience, and easily the best camera setup you'll find at this price point.

You'll find few reasons not to buy the Pixel 7a, but there are two caveats worth noting so you can make a fully-informed purchase. The first is that it's a smaller phone—the OLED display measures just 6.1-inches. This is great for pocketability and doing things like texting with one hand, but if you prefer a larger screen, you're going to want to look elsewhere. We also didn't love the battery life in our testing. It isn't terrible by any means, but it's average at best, and something to keep in mind.

If you can get past these quirks, though, this is probably the best phone you're going to find anywhere near this price range. It has a sharp and durable design, a nice display, awesome cameras, higher end features like face unlock, and of course it has the streamlined Android software. It's hard to imagine the price dropping any further than this, even with Black Friday on the horizon, so by all means jump on this deal while you can. Also, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Google Pixel 7a cases to protect your new investment.