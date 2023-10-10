Source: Google Google Pixel 7a $400 $500 Save $100 Google's Pixel 7a is a budget phone that punches above its weight. It has many of the same features as Google's flagship Pixel 7, including a Tensor G2 chip, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a top-of-the-line 64MP camera. This makes it one of the best value phones on the market, especially now that it's on sale for $400 during Prime Day. This is the lowest price the Pixel 7a has ever been, so it's a great time to pick one up if you're looking for a powerful and affordable smartphone. $400 at Amazon

When it comes to budget phones, the best ones strike a balance between performance and price. The Google Pixel 7a is one of our favorites because it offers the same powerful Tensor G2 processor and a killer camera setup as Google's flagship devices, but at a fraction of the cost. Even at its regular price, the Pixel 7a is already one of the best budget phones on the market, and thanks to this Prime Day deal, its already low price has dropped even further.

There has never been a better time to buy a Pixel 7a, as it is now on sale for its lowest price yet during Prime Day. Yes, the Pixel 7 is currently available for $400 on Amazon. That's a 20% discount off the regular retail price of $500, plus you get a taste of what Google's more expensive Pixel 7 flagships have to offer at a much lower cost.

Why the Google Pixel 7a is worth your money

For good reason, the Pixel 7a remains our favorite cheap Android phone. It's just as fast as its more expensive counterparts thanks to the Tensor G2 chip, and it has features that aren't always common in this price range, like a 90Hz display, wireless charging, and IP67 water resistance. Add to that the phone's 64MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide shooter, and 13MP selfie snapper, and you might have all the phone you're looking for. The main camera on the Pixel 7a is even better than the camera on the Pixel 7, thanks to its higher resolution sensor.

If the Pixel 7a falls short in one area, it is battery life. In our review, we got around five hours of screen-on time on a single charge. This is likely enough for most people to get through a day of regular use, but it could be a problem for heavy users or people who are away from a charger for extended periods of time. On the plus side, the Pixel 7a supports wireless charging, which many other smartphones in its price range do not. This can be a convenient way to top up your battery without having to plug in a cable.

