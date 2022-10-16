With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google has taken two of the best phones from last year and made them even better. Refined designs, better camera performance, and some new software tricks help make for some of the best Android phones you can buy today. Of course, with such a wide price difference between these models, we've found ourselves again with a tough question: should you buy the Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro?

Starting at $600 and $900, respectively, it's a difficult decision for anyone to make. Luckily, we've broken down all of the differences between these phones. It's not a one-size-fits-all solution this year, so here's everything you need to know before you slap down your credit card for either one of these devices.

Phone Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7 Chipset Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G2 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128, 256, 512GB 128, 256GB Display 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120, 19.5:9) LTPO 120Hz, 1,500 nits peak brightness, Always-On Display, Gorilla Glass Victus 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080x2400, 20:9) 90Hz, 1,500 nits brightness, Always-On Display, Gorilla Glass Victus Battery 5003mAh, up to 23W fast charging, up to 23W wireless charging with Pixel Stand 4355mAh, up to 20W fast charging, up to 20W wireless charging with Pixel Stand Rear Cameras 50MP f/1.85 primary (82° FoV w/OIS); 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with autofocus (125° FoV); 48MP f/3.5 5x telephoto w/OIS; LDAF, Spectral and flicker sensor; 5x optical and up to 30x Super Res Zoom 50MP f/1.85 primary (82° FoV w/OIS); 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (114° FoV); LDAF, Spectral and flicker sensor; Up to 8x Super Res Zoom Camera Features Magic Eraser, improved Real Tone, Face Unblur, Macro Focus, Photo Unblur, Cinematic Blur, 10-bit HDR video Magic Eraser, improved Real Tone, Face Unblur, Photo Unblur, Cinematic Blur, 10-bit HDR video Front Camera 10.8MP f/2.2 (92.8° FoV, fixed focus) 10.8MP f/2.2 (92.8° FoV, fixed focus) Connectivity 5G (mmWave supported in the US), Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ultra-Wideband, Dual-band GNSS, Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM) 5G (mmWave supported on select models), Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ultra-Wideband, Dual-band GNSS, Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM) Dimensions 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm, 212g, IP68 certified 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm, 197g, IP68 certified Biometric unlock Face unlock, in-display fingerprint scanner Face unlock, in-display fingerprint scanner Software Android 13 Android 13 Software Support Will receive OS updates until October 2025 and security patches until October 2027 Will receive OS updates until October 2025 and security patches until October 2027 Colors Snow, Obsidian Black, and Hazel Snow, Obsidian Black, and Lemongrass Price Starting at $900 Started at $600

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Design

For the past year, Google has stuck to the same base design for all of its phones, regardless of price point. At first glance, you might mistake the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro for either size Pixel 6, though with one crucial change to the camera bar. Google has ditched the uncovered glass for an aluminum shell that extends off the frame. The Pixel 7 uses a matte finish, while the Pixel 7 Pro features polished aluminum.

Despite an attempt to make the Pro feel a little more premium over its sibling, the regular 7's matte metal is a much cleaner look, acting as an accent for the glossy glass back cover. We've also noticed some early scratches already appearing along the bottom of an uncovered Pixel 7 Pro's camera bar, suggesting the polished finish might not be scratch-resistant.

Otherwise, the significant design difference comes down to size. The Pixel 7 uses a 6.3-inch display, compared to the Pixel 7 Pro's 6.7-inch panel, and it feels much smaller in hand. While it's tough to call it a "small" Android phone — it's certainly bigger than, say, the Asus Zenfone 9 — the regular Pixel 7 should make those with smaller hands pretty happy. The Pixel 7 Pro, meanwhile, fits in among devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Even those among us with big hands will struggle with one-handed use.

Oh, and of course, we can't forget about colors. While both phones come in black and white, Google gave the Pixel 7 a "lemongrass" exclusive, while the Pixel 7 Pro gets hazel. Both look pretty great, even if they're relatively subdued in person.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Display

The Pixel 7's 6.3-inch display is a 90Hz 1080p panel, and it looks fantastic. At this screen size, there's no reason to push the resolution any higher — even pixel peepers will find noticing individual pixels on the screen difficult. The Pixel 7 Pro uses a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1440p LTPO panel, which allows it to scale as low as 10Hz in certain situations. That said, Google ships the phone running at 1080p, not its full resolution, to help preserve battery life. Aside from text, the 1080p and 1440p modes on the Pixel 7 Pro look identical to my eyes.

Comparing the phones, I had difficulty noticing any difference between the two panels, despite the difference in resolution and refresh rate. Either way, you're getting an excellent display, equal parts bright and vivid. That said, it's worth noting the panel on the Pixel 7 Pro seems to have some early issues, including scrolling problems and high levels of battery drain in direct sunlight. We'll continue to monitor these problems as Google pushes out updates.

In comparing the displays, you'll also find the other big design difference between the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Google continues to use flat edges for the smaller, cheaper device, while the 7 Pro retains its curved glass. Although the rounded display is much less severe than its predecessor, it's still uncomfortable to hold when you aren't sitting upright. Anyone who slaps these phones in a case is unlikely to notice a huge difference, but if you prefer going caseless, the Pixel 7 is much easier to hold.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Camera

By far, the most significant difference between these two phones comes down to the camera array. Both phones have identical primary lenses, a 50MP f/1.85 shooter capable of taking some fantastic shots with a 12.5MP output. It also supports 2x images by cropping, which look equally stunning. You'll also get access to all the expected camera tools, like Night Sight — which is now better than ever — and Photo Unblur, which can bring your older memories back to life through some fantastic digital trickery.

Unfortunately, that's where the similarities end. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have ultra-wide sensors, but they're not identical. While the Pixel 7 keeps the 114° FOV seen on its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a much wider field of view, just shy of 126°. The results are evident as soon as you hold the two phones side by side. In fact, the Pixel 7 Pro's ultra-wide output makes its smaller sibling's photos look like they've come from the standard sensor.

2 Images

Close

Pixel 7 Pro vs. Pixel 7 ultra-wide.

That improved ultra-wide lens on the Pro also grants it a new Macro Mode, though honestly, early impressions are mixed at best. It's great for taking photos of flowers and other objects outdoors in bright light, but the output gets noisy and grainy once it's no longer in "ideal" conditions. Google's processing attempts to remove those artifacts, but it's not perfect. The ultra-wide camera is good overall, but you shouldn't upgrade to the Pro just because it has Macro Mode.

Really, the Pixel 7 Pro's biggest advantage is, once again, the telephoto lens, something missing from the Pixel 7 altogether. This year, Google's using a 48MP 5x optical zoom lens, and it's mighty impressive. Between 2x and 5x, the Pixel 7 Pro will combine images from the primary and telephoto sensors, while the telephoto takes over from 5x and beyond. It's not as impressive as the 50MP lens in low light — in fact, sometimes Google will prefer using it for its aperture, depending on lighting conditions — but the detail it's able to capture at 5x is astounding.

2 Images

Close

Pixel 7 Pro at 5x vs. Pixel 7 at 5x. The difference speaks for itself.

Super Res Zoom is available on both phones, using the physical hardware and some impressive processing to create impressive images from far away. That said, the Pixel 7 Pro blows the smaller model out of the water. It can capture photos at 30x, compared to just 8x on the Pixel 7. And while those 30x images aren't always as impressive as we'd like, there is a sweet spot around 10x where images look excellent, despite using a 5x telephoto lens.

2 Images

Close

A Super Res Mode 30x success vs. a 30x failure. The detail in the building is kept intact, while the statue ends up looking like an oil painting.

On the video front, both devices offer 4K60 from all available lenses, along with 10-bit HDR video and a Cinematic Blur mode for making your next vlog look a little more cinematic. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro also use identical 10.8MP front-facing cameras capable of recording at 4K60. These lenses also support face unlock, though only on the lock screen.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Performance and battery life

Performance between the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro should feel nearly identical in day-to-day use. Both phones run on Google's Tensor G2 chip, providing some modest improvements over their predecessors. While these devices can't quite measure up to, say, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in benchmarks alone, they're plenty fast for anything you could throw at them.

That said, both devices run hot, not just when gaming. Browsing the web or doomscrolling through Twitter can also heat up the back of each phone. It's less noticeable if you're rocking a case, but nonetheless, these phones run hot.

Really, the only performance difference between the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro comes down to their RAM allotments. The Pixel 7 only has 8GB of RAM, while the more expensive 7 Pro has 12GB. Certainly, more memory is good, especially if you're planning on holding onto these devices for three, four, or even five years. That said, I don't think it's worth spending an extra $300 on the Pro just because it has more memory. For most buyers, it won't affect how you use either phone.

As for battery life, both devices are perfectly fine, though neither will get you past a day in regular use. The Pixel 7 has a 4,355mAh battery, while the Pixel 7 Pro sports a much larger 5,000mAh cell. Either way, we've only just made it to the end of the day without topping up on both phones. If you're planning on heading out for a late night, you'll need to make sure it's charged up before you go. Unfortunately, neither of these phones has particularly speedy charging, either. The Pixel 7 Pro can hit speeds as high as 23W, while the Pixel 7 will only hit 20W.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Pricing

Like last year, there's a whopping $300 difference between these phones. You're definitely getting more "phone" with the Pixel 7 Pro — if that isn't obvious by now — but that doesn't mean the Pixel 7's price tag isn't alluring. $600 for this level of performance is nearly unbeatable, and that's before you account for the usual round of sales that could hit as soon as Black Friday. That said, $900 isn't unfair for a phone like the Pixel 7 Pro — it's just not as shocking of a deal.

As for availability, both phones are ready to buy in 17 countries, making the biggest launch for a Pixel phone yet. You can grab the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro in the US, Canada, Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the UK. In the US, both phones are on all three national carriers, as well as some select MVNOs and, of course, as an unlocked device directly from Google.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Which should you buy?

These two devices are awfully similar in almost every way that matters. If you're considering one over the other, it's really going to come down to three factors: size, camera performance, and price.

Although it's clear that the Pixel 7 Pro is, without a doubt, the more feature-packed phone, the Pixel 7 is undoubtedly a better fit for anyone with smaller hands. It's hard to call it a "small" phone, but with a matte aluminum finish around the frame and a flat display, it's arguably a better design than the Pro. That said, the larger, sharper display and the bigger battery on the Pixel 7 Pro will be tough for power users to ignore.

As for the cost of these units, not everyone should spend $300 extra to jump up to the Pro. The core specs are nearly identical, making it tough to justify the price increase if you're solely focused on speed alone. That's where the cameras come in. Really, the choice between the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro depends on whether the telephoto lens is worth it. I won't underplay it — the telephoto lens is really fun to shoot with, and we'll never stop begging Google to bring it to the smaller phone. But if you aren't much of a photographer or can settle for Super Res Zoom at up to 8x, it's hard to beat the Pixel 7's price.

Whichever one you pick, don't forget to grab a case or two to protect your investment. They'll keep that glass back from shattering into a million pieces and even improves some of those design issues on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Source: Google The Pixel 7 is Google's latest flagship, and it's every bit as great of a deal as its predecessor. For just $600, you're getting excellent performance, an impressive camera array, and an enhanced version of Android — not to mention five years of security updates. View at Google Store View at Best Buy View at Amazon