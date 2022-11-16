You won’t lose out on too much when you go for the Pixel 6a rather than the 7

The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro were announced in October 2022, and they’ve quickly become some of our favorite Android phones. But Google’s flagship phones aren’t their only handsets. A few months earlier, Google released the budget Pixel 6a, a slightly toned-down version of the Pixel 6. Despite the better hardware in the Pixel 7 series, there's no need to hide the Pixel 6 series. In fact, the $450 phone might be the right one for those who want to save a few precious pennies.

Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 6a SoC Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor Display 6.3-inch 2400x1080 (20:9) 60Hz OLED 6.1-inch 2400x1080 (20:9) 60Hz OLED RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB Battery 4,355mAh 4,400mAh Ports 1x USB Type-C 1x USB Type-C Operating System Launched with Android 13 Launched with Android 12 Front Camera 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FOV 8MP, f/2.0, 84°FOV Rear cameras 50MP wide (f/1.85 w/OIS), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 114° FoV) 12MP wide (f/1.73 w/OIS), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2 114° FoV) Connectivity 5G (sub6 / mmWave), Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Dimensions 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm Weight 197g 178g Charging 20W wired USB PD, up to 20W Qi wireless 18W wired USB PD IP Rating IP68 IP67 Colors Lemongrass (green), Snow (white), Obsidian (black) Sage (green), Chalk (white), Charcoal (black) Price From $600 From $450

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6a: Design

The Pixel 6 lineup first introduced Google’s new signature visor look on the back, with the camera sensors sitting in a bar stretching across the phone. While the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 stay true to this design, the Pixel 6a looks more like the Pixel 6 — the phone frames and camera bars come in black in all three available colors (Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage).

In comparison, the Pixel 7 offers colorful frames and camera bars that blend with the three phone color options (Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass). These uniquely colored frames and bars give the Pixel 7 a modern look, plus they make the visor look and feel more like a part of the phone than something just tacked on top of it.

The differences between the phones go beyond the color selection. The Pixel 6a’s back is made of plastic, though you wouldn’t notice at first glance. Google went with an incredibly high-quality plastic (3D thermoformed composite) that’s almost impossible to tell apart from glass. We didn’t even manage to scratch it up when we put it to the test with a knife.

The Pixel 7 consists of glass on the front and back, but it doesn’t really feel different from the Pixel 6a.

One last point to consider when comparing the design is the size. The Pixel 6a comes in at 152.2-by-71.8-by-8.9mm, a tad smaller than the Pixel 7 at 155.6-by-73.2-by-8.7mm. Although the Pixel 7 is much easier to handle with one hand than many other flagship phones, the few extra millimeters shaved off the Pixel 6a make a difference in everyday life. The 6a is more compatible with a one-handed grip, and even when you slap one of the best Pixel 6a cases on it, you can still handle the phone with ease.

Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 are very similar to each other. The Pixel 7 is a slight upgrade over the Pixel 6 and 6a, so there aren’t many design differences.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6a: Display

Given the size difference between the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 6a, it’s no surprise that the displays aren’t identical. The Pixel 6a’s screen is a bit smaller at 6.1 inches diagonally, compared to 6.3 inches on the Pixel 7. They both offer a 1080x2400 FHD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an optional always-on option.

The Pixel 6a only falls short when it comes to the refresh rate, which is locked at a measly 60Hz compared to 90Hz on the Pixel 7. If you’re upgrading from an older phone, you might not even notice the lack of a higher refresh rate on the 6a, though. Also, the 6a screen isn’t nearly as bright as the Pixel 7.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6a: Camera

On the camera front, the Google Pixel 6a and 7 have the same basic setup. You get a primary camera, an ultrawide camera, and a selfie camera. However, there are significant differences in the camera hardware. The Pixel 7 offers a 50MP Quad Bayer camera that combines four megapixels into one, giving you a high-quality 12MP final image in most circumstances. The Pixel 6a only offers 12.2MP, but both phones share the same 12MP 114-degree wide-angle camera.

With the 50MP sensor, the Pixel 7’s camera is captivating with augmented zoom capabilities. As you crop further in when you take a picture, the camera automatically uses only that area of the sensor, resulting in photos with much better clarity and sharpness. The Pixel 7 also has a new night mode that allows you to take images in the dark in about half the time you'd take them in the Pixel 6a. Plus, Pixel 7 night photos often look better.

The Pixel 7 series also features a new unblur option in Google Photos to help salvage portraits that you would otherwise need to discard. Unblurring works impressively well and can greatly improve slightly blurry or out-of-focus images, but it’s not the must-have killer feature.

On the selfie front, the Pixel 7 features an upgraded 10.8MP camera with a wider 92 degrees field of view — a small improvement compared to the Pixel 6a’s 8MP camera with 84 degrees.

The Pixel 7 offers an all-around better camera experience than the Pixel 6a. If a great camera is one of your most important factors, the Pixel 7 is the winner. However, the Pixel 6a does have a good camera setup, especially the price. Pixel phones have always offered some of the best cameras for still photography, and that’s absolutely true for both the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6a: Hardware and battery life

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a share a similar hardware setup. They both feature custom-made Google chipsets. The Pixel 7 launched with the new Google Tensor G2, while the Pixel 6a comes with the original Tensor that debuted in the Pixel 6. Since the Tensor G2 isn’t a big SoC update, the Pixel 6a is still competitive with the Pixel 7 in the performance department. You can expect the Pixel 6a to handle everything you throw at it with the same grace as the Pixel 7.

If you live in an area with below-average mobile connectivity, you might want to opt for the Pixel 7. Tensor G2 offers many improvements in mobile radio reception, but the original Tensor severely under performs. Both the Tensor G2 and the original Tensor tend to run rather warm, with the Tensor G2 performing ever-so-slightly better in this department.

Regarding storage and RAM, the Pixel 6a comes with 128GB of storage, just like the entry-level model of the Pixel 7. And the Pixel 6a offers 6GB of RAM, while Pixel 7 offers 8GM. (This extra 2GM won’t make much difference in everyday activities.)

When it comes to the fingerprint sensor, the Pixel 7 is more reliable than the Pixel 6a. Although both phones include upgraded hardware compared to the Pixel 6, it seems that Google added more improvements to the Pixel 7 lineup. That said, the Pixel 6a fingerprint sensor is just fine and comparable to other devices in the same price bracket.

The Google Pixel 7 offers 4,355mAh, while the Pixel 6a has a little more at 4,410mAh. The Google Pixel 6a also has a smaller, dimmer screen with a lower refresh rate to power, giving it an edge in battery life. When charging, the Pixel 7 supports up to 20W wired and wireless charging. The Pixel 6a only offers up to 18W wired charging.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6a: Software

We don’t need to spend a lot of time on software — after all, both Pixel phones run Google’s enhanced Android flavor. The key difference is long-term software support. The Pixel 6a launched in July 2022 with Android 12, meaning it’s eligible for three more software updates up to Android 15. After that, the 6a will receive two more years of security patches through July 2027. The Google Pixel 7 launched in October 2022 with Android 13, so it will receive one more major Android update than the Pixel 6a. On the security front, Pixel 7 will receive updates until October 2027.

The Google Pixel 7 software also packs a few exclusive features, such as automatic voice message transcription in Google Messages. Also, the Recorder app can distinguish between different speakers in the transcript. You can also yell, "Silence!" to instantly mute an incoming call; there is no need to say, "Hey, Google." The Pixel 7 additionally provides snore and cough detection when plugged in while you sleep.

With a software update in December 2022, Pixel 7 owners can enjoy a free Google-provided VPN and a new Clear Calling feature for better call quality in loud environments.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6a: Pricing

Many of Pixel 6a's downfalls and criticisms fade away once you look at the prices of these two phones. Compared to other flagships, the Pixel 7 is going for a moderate $600, but the Pixel 6a goes for only $450, all while featuring mostly flagship specs.

The Pixel 7 is only $150 more than the Pixel 6a, so if you want a phone that you can use for a long time — for the absolute best bang for the buck — you might want to consider spending this extra money. You should also be on the lookout for deals, especially during the holiday season. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a often go for a lot less than their MSRP, especially when you trade in your old phone.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6a: Which should you buy?

Deciding which phone to buy comes down to what features you value most in a phone. The Google Pixel 7 represents the latest and greatest from Google, with access to the best available hardware and software. But the Google Pixel 6a isn't bad, either. For its $450 price tag, it's an absolute steal and doesn't lack too many Pixel 7 features. You still get the newest version of Android and the latest Android updates for a long time.