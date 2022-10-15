Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: Should you upgrade?

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were finally released in October 2022 and are now available for purchase. But if you just got a Google Pixel 6 last year, one of the best smartphones you can get, you might wonder if it’s already worth the upgrade. After all, both phones look and feel pretty similar on the surface. To find out how they stack up against each other, read our deep dive into what the Pixel 7 actually brings to the table compared to its predecessor.

Phone Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 6 SoC Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor Display 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,355mAh 4,614mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Front camera 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV 8 MP, f/2.0, 84° FOV Rear cameras 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 114° FoV) 50 MP wide (f/1.85), 12 MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 114° FoV) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, 5G (sub6 / mmWave), NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6, 5G (sub6 / mmWave), NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm Weight 197g 207g Charging 20W wired, up to 20W wireless 20W wired, up to 21W wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price From $600 From $600

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: Design and hardware

Google stays true to its new visor-design language with the Pixel 7. Like the Pixel 6 before it, the Pixel 7 still has its camera array set in a bar at the top of the back that stretches horizontally from one side to the other. This makes both phones easy to use when they’re flat on a table, even without a case. That can’t be said for many other modern smartphones, with designs like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s simply unable to provide this experience.

The Pixel 7 is more refined than the Pixel 6, though. The visor is now made of aluminum, the same material as the frame. It makes for a smooth transition from the sides to the visor, which makes it feel much less tacked on. Looking at the front, you’ll also notice that the bezels around the screen have shrunken a little, safe for the bottom bezel, which is still roughly the same size as on the Pixel 6. It’s the one part of the new phone that isn’t so pretty.

It might not be so obvious when you look at both phones side-by-side, but the Pixel 7 is a tad smaller in all dimensions than its predecessor. This is most noticeable when you handle both devices. The Pixel 7 fits the hands ever-so-slightly better, and it’s easier to maintain a grip when you need to wield it one-handed. Make no mistake, though. The Pixel 6 and 7 are fingerprint magnets, with Google still choosing to go with a glossy glass finish on the back.

When it comes to colors, you have new options to choose from. While the Pixel 6 came in Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black, the Pixel 7 is available in Lemongrass, Snow, and Obsidian. This means you won’t have the option to get a fully pink/red phone from Google anymore; instead, you can now get a white version.

Besides the new design and size difference, Google hasn’t made many changes to the Pixel series. You’re looking at a new, slightly upgraded version of the Tensor chip in the form of the Google Tensor G2, but other than that, the same 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The battery got slightly smaller and now offers only 4,355mAh rather than 4614mAh.

The new Tensor G2 chip also comes with a new modem, which promises better connectivity. The modem the Pixel 6 shipped with had a lot of connectivity issues for some, and based on early reports, the problems seem to be far less severe with the Pixel 7 than with the 6. This is just based on early data, though, so you might want to hold off for just a bit until more reports come in talking about connectivity.

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: Software

There isn’t much to talk about in the software department. Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 6 run Android 13, though naturally, the Pixel 7 is guaranteed to get updates for a year longer than the Pixel 6 at this point. That means you’re looking at three years of Android version upgrades and five years of security patches, while the Pixel 6 only has two years of Android upgrades left and four years of security patches. That makes sense, as the device is already one year old.

One of the highlighting additions is probably face unlock. Google says that while the company only relies on the camera to make it work, the Pixel 7 has measures that prevent someone from simply holding an image of you in front of the screen to get in. However, the company doesn’t seem to trust the system enough for more than the lock screen. You can still only use your fingerprint to unlock apps like your password manager or online banking.

Regarding the fingerprint scanner, Google has upgraded both the hardware and the software. While the fingerprint scanner was one of the weakest points of the Pixel 6, the Pixel 7’s scanner feels just fine. It’s faster and more accurate, with fewer false negatives that force you to input your PIN code.

Android 13 behaves mostly the same on both devices, but Google threw in a few new software features for the Pixel 7. The new phone will display a weather report on your lock screen and home screen in the morning automatically; there is a new “Silence” voice action you can use without saying OK Google, there are upgrades to the Recorder app, and Pixel Call Assist can now display menu structures for a selection of toll-free numbers without you having to wait for the band to list all of them.

Later this year, the Pixel 7 will also get access to Google’s VPN service for free, and you will get to enjoy Clear Calling, a new feature that’s supposed to make it easier for you to hear phone calls in loud environments.

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: Camera

Across the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 6, the camera hardware is the same on the back. You’re looking at a 50MP wide standard camera accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide. This is a regular practice for Google. The company prefers to stick with a hardware setup for multiple generations, instead focusing on improving the surrounding software and algorithms to get even more out of it. This is just what Google does for the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7 offers much faster night photography at the same quality. In our testing, the Pixel 6 almost always took at least twice as long to capture the same shot at night. The Pixel 7 goes beyond just faster capture times, though. It introduces a new max night mode that lets you capture even more light for an even better picture in the dark. And if you prefer, you can also easily turn off night mode altogether. That’s great when shooting fast-moving subjects or objects, where timing is of the essence.

On the Pixel 7, Google has additionally enhanced its True Tone algorithms. These are meant to accurately represent every skin tone true to nature, without any of the bias towards white skin only that has plagued photography for centuries. Google pioneered this technology in previous versions, but the Pixel 7 steps things up again.

4 Images

Close

1st and 2nd: Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 7 at 2x zoom — 3rd and 4th: Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 7 at 2x zoom, cropped in to show the difference in details

Google has also improved Super Res Zoom, its computationally supported digital zoom. When you zoom in by 2x on the Pixel 7, the phone will now use all pixels in the exact area of the sensor to give you a more accurate and detailed image. The Pixel 6 simply cropped in with the regular pixel binning in place for the 50MP camera, meaning it doesn’t get as many details. Despite both phones sharing the same hardware, the difference is stunning, particularly in portrait shots.

22 Images

Close

Pixel 7 shots first, Pixel 6 shots second

On the software side, you can also look forward to Photo Unblur. This feature allows Pixel 7 owners to enhance any of the photos in their library using a new algorithm that removes motion blur and other fuzzy looks from shots. It works surprisingly well on photos in good lighting that don’t exhibit extreme issues, but that could look better if people were actually in focus. While Google hasn’t confirmed it, we would expect this feature to make it to older phones at some point, too, though.

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: Pricing and availability

When the Pixel 6 first launched, it started at $600. Despite inflation, Google stuck with this price tag for the Pixel 7, which it also offers starting at $600. Given the improvements Google has added to the new phone, the Pixel 7 presents an even better value than its predecessor.

The Pixel 7 is also available in more countries internationally, launching in a total of 17 markets. You’re looking at the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and select European countries, with Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands being part of the party for the first time. The Pixel 7 can also be bought in India; Google last sold a flagship phone there when it released the Pixel 4.

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: Should you upgrade?

Let’s be real—as long as you’re not affected by terrible connectivity problems, there is probably no good reason to upgrade to the Pixel 7 when you just got a Pixel 6 last year. However, if you have the chance to get a particularly good trade-in deal and you would like a phone that is slightly more pocketable and fits better in the hand than the Pixel 6, then the Pixel 7 is worth serious consideration. The Pixel 7 might also be a good upgrade if you suffer from bad connectivity—though, to be safe, you might want to switch to another manufacturer’s product. The question is whether you should buy a new budget phone or an old flagship phone. Maybe a new budget phone will already give you better reception than the Pixel 6.