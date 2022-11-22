Experts and average consumers consider the Google Pixel family one of the best lineups of high-end smartphones, year in and year out. And, it makes sense that Google goes all out on its flagship handsets, showcasing its streamlined Android implementation, novel hardware considerations, and class-leading picture-taking abilities. Our hands-on Google Pixel 7 experience clearly shows that the latest release lives up to that hype.

With the Pixel 7 launch party solidly in the rearview mirror, it's time to look back at the Google Pixel 5 to see how much of a difference two years make.

Phone Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 5 SoC Google Tensor G2 Snapdragon 765G Display 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz 6.0-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB Battery 4,355mAh 4,080mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 Android 11 Front Camera 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV 8 MP, f/2.0, 83° FoV Rear Cameras 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 114° FoV) 12 MP wide (f/1.7) 77° FoV, 16 MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 107° FoV) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, 5G (sub6 / mmWave), NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 5, 5G (sub6 / mmWave), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm 144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm Weight 197g 151g Charging 30W wired, up to 20W wireless 18W wired, up to 12W wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price From $600 From $700

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 5: Design and build

We noticed the first glaring differences between Google's flagship generations by simply grabbing ahold of each device. The Pixel 5 feels like plastic due to the less-than-ideal coating on the body. It's not exactly clunky or uncomfortable to hold, but it never really felt like a truly premium device.

The Pixel 7, by comparison, looks and feels like a refined version of the heavily redesigned Pixel 6. Instead of the Pixel 5's camera bump, which made it a touch wobbly when laying on a flat surface, the 7's visor-style camera housing looks better and makes for more convenient geometry when used without a case. Furthermore, the camera housing is made from the same rugged aluminum as the frame, so there's no worry of cracking should you drop it on the table a little too hard.

Compared to the Pixel 5's questionable surface feel, the Pixel 7's nearly all-glass exterior knocks it out of the park. The finish and design are so top-notch that we don't blame anybody who's hesitant to hide it in a protective case. Although, if you want to be safe, you'll find plenty of great Pixel 7 cases. Either way, you won't doubt for a second that you're holding a top-quality smartphone in your hand.

If there's one thing we don't love about the new flagship's design, it's the weight. The Pixel 7 is a whopping 46 grams heavier than the Pixel 5, which is especially noticeable when you compare the two. In terms of the overall design and build quality, though, it's evident that the Pixel 7 is a big upgrade over the Pixel 5.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 5: Display

We had almost nothing to complain about when viewing the Pixel 5's screen. Its resolution, bold colors, deep blacks, and high refresh rate were everything we expected from a flagship smartphone. The Pixel 7 sports 0.3 inches more real estate diagonally and is otherwise similar to that of the Pixel 5, which is a good thing. The impressive peak brightness and HDR support are among the best of today's top smartphones.

The only minor quibble we have is Google's continued refusal to deliver 120-hertz panels on anything but the Pixel Pro. The Pixel 7 wins out in the display category, mainly because it's a touch larger.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 5: Hardware and connectivity

Here's where Google's new handset pulls ahead of the fifth-generation model. The Snapdragon 765G in the Pixel 5 did not deliver the processing power we hoped to see. Inside the Pixel 7, you'll find the second-generation version of Google's in-house Tensor chipset.

While the Tensor G2 isn't the same heavy-hitting powerhouse as Apple or Qualcomm's most recent chipsets, its novel three-tier CPU core configuration means it's remarkably efficient and doesn't struggle under heavy loads like other, higher-frequency processors can. The app experience is snappy and responsive, with little to no waiting time, even when multitasking. When it comes to performance, the Pixel 7 improves on one of the Pixel 5's biggest faults.

As far as connectivity goes, the Pixel 7 offers marginal improvements over the Pixel 5. It adds the minor upgrades of Bluetooth 5.2, the increased bandwidth of a USB 3.2 Type-C connector, and Wi-Fi 6e support compared to the Wi-Fi 5 of the Pixel 5. These aren't massive enhancements. Still, they ensure a bit more future-proofing.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 5: Camera

We're not shy about how much we've loved the Pixel lineup's image quality for the last few years. The Pixel 5 took fantastic pictures, which holds true two generations later. First, the Pixel 7 offers significantly better hardware, like a higher-resolution sensor and dual-LED flash. Add in the ever-improving state of signal processing and imaging software, and it's no surprise that the Pixel 7's pictures look even better than those of its predecessor.

Speaking of software, improved brightness algorithms and manual controls make low-light images look much better. There are even more user-friendly touches, including a specialized Night Mode and a countdown timer that lets you know how long a low-light image will take to capture fully. And if you've ever imagined Minority Report's "enhance" function coming to the real world, Google's exclusive unblur tool can bring mildly out-of-focus images back into true.

It wasn't uncommon to hear about the Pixel 5 taking the best pictures of any smartphone, and you'll find similar sentiments regarding the Pixel 7. Thanks to the improved Tensor G2 chipset inside, the Pixel 7 also takes those snaps more quickly.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 5: Battery and charging

The Pixel 5's battery lasted long enough for an entire day of use. The Pixel 7 sports an almost 10% larger battery and takes advantage of the Tensor chipset's unique architecture that delivers more efficient operation across the board. While its 4,355mAh battery isn't huge, the actual battery life is great. In addition, several Pixel 7 tips and tricks can improve performance and battery life.

The Pixel 7 also boasts improved charging capabilities compared to the Pixel 5. It promises 50% charging from empty in 30 minutes using 30-watt fast charging. Wireless charging fans will appreciate the jump from the Pixel 5's moderate 12-watt wireless charge speed to the new 20-watt charging rate. Like battery capacity, the newest Pixel offers more of the same great charging performance we've come to expect from the lineup.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 5: Price and availability

We were unhappy with the Pixel 5's $700 price at launch. Since then, more manufacturers have charged that much and more for high-end smartphones. Despite the general increase in the cost of top-of-the-line models, Google has come through with a $600 price on a high-performing phone. Where the Pixel 5 was underpowered and overpriced, the Pixel 7 offers plenty of firepower at a surprisingly reasonable price.

In terms of availability, things are just as bleak for the Pixel 5. While you might be able to find a decent deal on a refurbished or used model, you'll find similarly priced deals on the newer Google Pixel 6a or even the full-blown Pixel 6. If you really don't want to shell out for Google's newest flagship, either of those is a better choice than the 5, which we generally advise avoiding in 2022.

Should you upgrade from the Google Pixel 5 to the Pixel 7?

If you own a Pixel 5 and like it, the answer is a clear and definite "yes." The Pixel 7 improves upon what the Pixel 5 did well, throws out what it did poorly, and serves up the final product on a glass-backed platter for $100 less at launch. It's a no-brainer. The Pixel 7 is an excellent upgrade, especially if you like to skip a year before upgrading to the latest-generation Google flagship smartphone.