It can be hard to decide which Android phone you want to make your next daily driver. Most of the prominent companies in the smartphone business keep refreshing their flagship lineup every year, and both Google and OnePlus have launched phones at similar prices but with some considerable differences.

The Google Pixel 7 and the OnePlus 10T are some of the best Android phones you can buy right now, but when you break it down and compare the two phones, the Pixel 7 is a clear winner for most, although the OnePlus 10T can fit a certain niche.

Specification Google Pixel 7 OnePlus 10T SoC Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz 6.7" 1080p OLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB 8GB, 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,355mAh 4,800mAh Operating System Android 13 Oxygen OS 12.1, Android 12 Front Camera 10.8MP, f/2.2 16MP f/2.4 Rear Cameras 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 114° FoV) 50MP f/1.8 primary, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 macro Charging 20W wired, up to 20W wireless 125W (US), 150W (international) IP Rating IP68 IP54 Starting Price $599 USD $650 USD

These phones may look more similar than they actually are due to their main rear cameras, storage options, and $50 price difference. However, using both phones will clearly make their differences more apparent, starting with the hardware.

Google Pixel 7 vs. OnePlus 10T: Pricing, availability, and network connectivity

Google always makes sure its Pixel phones are widely available, and here in the U.S., it's available for any network. So regardless of which of the big three companies you're with, the Pixel 7 can take advantage of its network. That includes any 5G networks you want to use because the Pixel 7 supports sub-6 and mmWave 5G, unlike the OnePlus 10T, which only supports sub-6 bands, meaning you won't get those blazing fast speeds that mmWAve can offer. While it may only support sub-6, the OnePlus 10T is readily available in the states and will work on any carrier, so you don't have to worry about switching networks.

The OnePlus 10T is slightly more expensive than the Google Pixel, clocking in at $650 with 8GB of RAM, which matches Google's phone. The OnePlus gives you the option to bump up to 16GB of RAM, but that will cost you an extra $150 over the Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7 vs. OnePlus 10T: Hardware and design

Right out of the box, the Pixel 7 feels a little more like a high-end phone due to its metal frame. The plastic frame on the OnePlus 10T cheapens the hand feel a little bit, even though both phones feature a glass back. The OnePlus is the bigger phone, which could also impact how you find the phone finds in your hands.

The OnePlus 10T's display does edge over the Pixel 7; a big part of that is thanks to the adaptive refresh rate that reaches up to 120Hz. Most top-end Android phones are reaching that point, but Google only put a max of 90Hz into the Pixel 7 and opted to save the 120Hz for the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Still, the Pixel 7 can get brighter, reaching up to 1,400 nits when you're out in the sun or bright light.

Both phones can be unlocked with Face Unlock or by the fingerprint scanners underneath the display, though neither phone has the best implementation we've seen. The 10T has its scanner in an odd position at the bottom of the screen rather than higher up, as most other phones do. It's pretty accurate, which is good, but it can be a little awkward to use due to its location. The Pixel 7's scanner is better than its predecessor but still not quite as reliable as we would like them to be.

With the Pixel 7 being the smaller phone, it makes sense that it has a smaller battery, but oddly enough, battery performance is about equal between the two phones. The OnePlus 10T and the Pixel 7 should make it through your day on average, with the need to plug in later into the evening if you're using a lot of on-screen time; however, charging is a different story. The OnePlus 10T can charge ridiculously fast, up to 100% in just 20 minutes, with its ultra-powered charging brick included with the phone, while the Pixel will take a couple of hours. The charging is so fast that you might not miss the fact that the 10T doesn't support wireless charging, so if you like using charging pads, stick with the Pixel.

Lastly, comparing the cameras is where you'll start to see why the Pixel 7 is considered one of the best point-and-shoot smartphone cameras on the market. Even though both phones carry 50MP as the main camera on the rear, the Google Pixel 7 outperforms the 10T in nearly every aspect. Color, sharpness, and detail all come across better on the Pixel 7 when using the primary shooter and even more so when you switch the ultrawide angle lens — which is only 8MP on the OnePlus phone versus the 12MP on the Pixel 7.

Sure, the OnePlus 10T has a third camera on the back, but the 2MP macro lens serves such a niche purpose and still doesn't perform well enough to make it very notable. If having a good camera on your phone is essential, there's no doubt that the Google Pixel 7 should be your choice.

Google Pixel 7 vs. OnePlus 10T: Software and performance

The OnePlus 10T boasts super powerful hardware that enables a ton of performance. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is what you see powering all the most powerful flagships across the Android market these days, and it's certainly capable of handling anything you throw at it. Plus, the 8GB of RAM isn't too shabby, and if you want to spend the extra money, the 16GB of RAM is pretty impressive.

You can easily load up the hottest mobile games, like Apex Legends Mobile, and play with the buttery smoothness that AAA games require. That isn't to say that Google's own Tensor G2 isn't capable, it certainly is, but for those really intensive workloads, the One Plus 10T will likely serve you a bit better. Unfortunately, the software experience between the two devices is vastly different.

With the Google Pixel, you get a much more streamlined Android 13 experience, and since Google is the mastermind behind the OS, you know that for the three years of Android updates the company has promised, you'll have the latest and greatest features. Our experience with OxygenOS 12.1 (OnePlus' Android skin) hasn't been the most impressive, and OnePlus has only promised three major Android updates, bringing you to Android 15 in a few years.

Those Android updates can roll out quite slowly, Android 13 was supposed to come to the OnePlus 10T by the end of Summer 2022, and OxygenOS 13 is just starting to roll out to users as we head into Winter 2022. There's no doubt that the Pixel 7 brings a cleaner, simpler approach to Android, making it the phone to get if you want that premium software experience.

Google Pixel 7 vs. OnePlus 10T: Which should you buy?

There's no beating around the bush here: the Google Pixel 7 is the better phone for most people. Its superior camera performance, more streamlined software, slightly lower price, and mmWave 5G support combine into a better package that any smartphone user would be happy to have in their pocket. Yes, the display is a little worse, and it may not be able to get 16GB of RAM, but unless you need that, the Pixel 7 will feel every bit of a flagship phone when you have it in your hand.

I would say there is a niche for the OnePlus 10T. If you've looked around at the best Android phones for gaming and didn't like that many of them are close to (or over) that $1,000 threshold, the 10T could be a budget phone for a mobile gaming enthusiast. It certainly has the power and performance to play all your favorite games, and they will look absolutely gorgeous on that awesome display.

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 The Google Pixel 7 is better in just about every metric than the OnePlus 10T, making it a better daily driver for most people. It may not have a few top-end features, like a display capable of 120Hz refresh rate, but its price, features set, and software performance make it shine just as bright as you'd expect Google's Pixel line to do.