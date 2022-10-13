The Google Pixel 7 series of phones has an updated Tensor chip and several other improvements, making the Pixel 7 series the best Pixel yet. It is easily one of the best Android phones. Pixel phones always have software features that improve the user experience. In celebration of the Pixel 7, here are seven tips and tricks to help you use your new phone to the fullest.

1. Customize your Material You theme

With Android 12, Google introduced Material You theming to its Pixel phones. Material You takes colors from your wallpaper and applies those colors to many facets of the system and app UIs. By long pressing on your homescreen and selecting Wallpaper & style, you can access the Material You theming menu.

You can choose from different color palettes based on colors pulled from your wallpaper. That is also an option if you'd rather have a single, solid color. Once you select a theme, a color palette appears in the settings menus and some apps throughout your device. Not all apps work with Material You, but many do, including Google apps.

Google also includes an option called themed icons, which gives the app icons on your homescreen the Material You treatment. When you toggle this on, your app icons turn a shade of grey, and the icon backgrounds match up with your Material You theming. Not all apps are compatible with this feature, but many popular apps are.

2. Minimize distractions and wait times with the Google Pixel 7's exclusive call features

One of the best features of owning a Pixel phone is Google's amazing Call Screening feature. Call Screening answers calls from suspicious and unknown numbers for you to find out if they are legit or not. If Google finds out the caller is spam, it hangs up and blocks that number for you. If it's someone they think is legit, it sends the call to you with a message letting you know who they are. You then have the option to take the call or decline it.

2 Images

Close

Calling a business is something many dread because of the complicated menus and long wait times. Google's Hold for Me and Direct My Call features reduce the frustration you may face when calling a business. If you're put on hold, Hold for Me waits on the line for you until a real person starts talking. Then your phone rings, alerting you that someone is on the line. With a press of a button, you are talking to them.

This feature eliminates the need to listen to hold music or repeating messages. If you're on a call and hear a series of menu options, Direct My Call creates a pressable series of buttons that make it easier to select the option you need.

Close

To turn on these features, open the Phone app, tap the three dots in the upper-right corner, and select Settings. You'll see the sections for each feature at the top.

3. Keep your fingers to yourself and use voice typing to quickly send a text to a friend

Who needs fingers for typing when you can use your voice? Google's original Tensor chip in the Pixel 6 series brought great voice typing to Pixel phones, and the second-gen Tensor G2 improves on what the Pixel 6 line started. When your keyboard is open, you'll see a small microphone icon in the upper-right corner of the keyboard. Tap this icon, and you can use your voice to type.

Tensor does a great job of registering what you're saying and typing it accurately. You can even say punctuation and the names of emojis, and those will be inserted for you. Once you're done typing, say, "Send" to send a message you've typed. If there's an error, say, "Delete" to delete the last word, "Clear" to delete the last sentence, or "Clear all" to delete the entire message. This feature is useful whether you're sending a text, searching for something on Google, or taking a note.

Source: Google

4. Use the Google Pixel 7's Photo Unblur feature to correct that blurry photo from your last trip

Taking pictures is especially useful when you're in a moment, but sometimes your subject or you might be moving. This usually leads to a blurry photo that is unusable. With Pixel 7, Google introduced its Photo Unblur feature. Photo Unblur takes blurry photos and, with a little of Google's magic, unblurs them, so you have a regular photo.

If your child or pet is doing something you want to capture, you don't have to stabilize yourself or them as much. Just snap the photo. If there's an issue, Google can fix it for you. To use this feature, go to the Google Photos app, select a photo, and tap Edit.

2 Images

Close

5. Try out the Google Pixel 7's two biometric authentication options

PINs and passwords are cool, but biometrically unlocking your phone is often quicker with a similar level of security. The Pixel 7 offers two ways of biometrically unlocking your phone: fingerprint and face unlock. Fingerprint unlock uses an in-screen fingerprint scanner to unlock your phone, while face unlock uses the front-facing camera to recognize your face and unlock your phone.

These two features work in tandem to unlock your phone under any conditions. If it's cold outside and you have gloves on, use face unlock to open your phone. If you are wearing a mask inside, use fingerprint unlock to get into your phone. To enable these features, open the Settings app, select Security, and tap Face and Fingerprint Unlock.

2 Images

Close

6. Sift through your Pixel 7's or 7 Pro's Settings to stay charged all day and protect your battery

Battery life is of the utmost importance in any smartphone, and Google includes a couple of features to help you get the most out of your battery life. These two features work in tandem to keep your time between charges and the lifetime of your battery as long as possible.

The first is Adaptive Battery, which extends the battery life between charges and the life of your phone's battery. To extend the time between charges, Adaptive Battery learns your phone usage habits and optimizes app and system operations to maximize your battery life. Adaptive Charging extends the lifetime of your phone's battery by charging steadily over a longer period of time. If you set an alarm and plug in your phone before bed, Adaptive Charging notices this and steadily charges the battery until your alarm time. That way, your phone has 100% battery when you wake up, and it won't get too hot or charge too fast while you aren't using it.

Close

The other feature Google includes to preserve your battery is Extreme Battery Saver. This feature extends the battery life by pausing most of the apps and notifications on your device so that only essential apps are used. This decreases the load on the G2 Titan chip, which decreases the amount of battery usage. You can choose what apps are essential, which is helpful to make sure this setting is useful to you. This feature is useful if you're running low on battery and are away from a charger or if you're on a trip and know you won't be using most apps on your phone. To enable these features, open the Settings app and go to the Battery section.

7. Try out the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pros improved camera features

Pixel phones are best known for taking amazing photos, and the Pixel 7 takes the best pictures yet. Several features make the Pixel 7 one of the best phones to take photos on. Google revamped its Super Res Zoom feature, which helps you take great zoomed-in photos. Google uses a short burst of photos, sometimes with multiple lenses, and its computational photography puts it all together to make a great photo. To take advantage of this feature, tap the preset zoom options or pinch the viewfinder to access the zoom finder.

Taking photos in the dark using a flash is hit or miss, but Google's Night Sight feature makes taking photos in dark conditions a breeze. When your phone detects that you're in a dark space, it automatically turns on the feature. You can manually enable it by selecting the Night Sight mode in the Camera app. A slider pops up, where you choose how long you want the photo to take. The longer you choose, the more information the phone will have, which creates a better photo. Along with Night Sight, Google has an Astrophotography mode that takes amazing photos of stars and constellations at night.

Source: Google

Google also includes its True Tone technology in its camera software. True Tone helps take authentic and accurate photos of people of all skin tones. Google partnered with experts across the globe to develop this feature and trained its camera algorithms to improve tuning for all skin tones. These features are baked into Google's camera hardware and software, so there's no need to dig into the settings to enable them.

For people who are blind or have low vision, Google created the Guided Frame feature. The new Guided Frame feature works with Google's existing accessibility feature, TalkBack, to instruct users on how to take selfies. When this feature is enabled, your Pixel 7 advises you where to move your phone to best capture your face using audio and vibration queues. Once your face is in the frame, a photo is taken after a three-second countdown. This feature is a great addition to Google's accessibility suite of features and helps anyone take a great selfie.

Google is ready to dominate the Android smartphone market

Google's new Pixel 7 series of phones iterate on the Pixel 6 series in many great ways. The Pixel 7 includes some great features to help you make the most of your smartphone experience. Now that you know some tips and tricks for the new Pixel 7 duo, you'll be ready for your phone the day it arrives.