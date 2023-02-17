Google’s latest Pixel phones come with their very own Tensor chipset, a custom-made processor that’s available in the second generation already for the Google Pixel 7 series. This custom chipset certainly posed a challenge for both Google developers and custom ROM makers alike, as Google initially struggled to keep up with its own security update schedule and there was no official LineageOS release for the Pixel handsets for a long time. This is now changing, as LineageOS 20 has been made available for all Pixel phones powered by Tensor processors.

LineageOS updated its device wiki, adding all five Tensor-powered Google phones to the list of supported handsets:

Installation guides for all devices can be found within the links above, though at the time of writing, builds are only available for the Google Pixel 7, the Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6a — releases for the other Tensor phones are yet to be published. With LineageOS adding all Tensor-powered phones to its wiki, it’s likely just a matter of time until the builds for all phones are compiled and available for download. Be sure to check back soon.

As with any custom ROM, keep in mind that your device will lose its SafetyNet verification, which means that some apps might not run on your phone and some features are not available. There are ways available to get around this, but officially, LineageOS doesn’t want to offer ways to alter SafetyNet detection to avoid potential retaliation actions from Google, affecting all custom ROMs.

LineageOS also brought Android 13 to the Google Pixel 2 back in January, which is an impressive feat. Google abandoned its second-generation handset with Android 11, so unofficial software support is the only thing that keeps the Pixel 2 going and safe these days. More recently, the 2020’s Sony Xperia 5 II received LineageOS 20, too. LineageOS 20 itself arrived soon after the stable Android 13 launch, just before 2022 was over.