The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best smartphones the company has ever released. Despite the launch of many other premium and more powerful smartphones, the Pixel 7 Pro remains our pick as the best Android phone to buy. But no Pixel is perfect: they are bound to have some hardware and software bugs that negatively impact the user experience. Since launch, Pixel 7 Pro users have complained about janky scrolling, with the inertia being wildly inconsistent. Four months since the issue was first reported, a Google engineer has finally acknowledged the problem.

Over at the Pixel 7's jittery scrolling thread on the Google issue tracker, a company engineer noted, "We are aware of this issue and working on improvements for an upcoming software update." This is the first time since the phone's release in over four months that Google has accepted that its latest Pixel has some scrolling-related problem. Google will likely incorporate a fix for the Pixel 7's scrolling woes in the upcoming March 2023 Feature Drop.

Based on the recent user feedback in the issue tracker, Google seems to have worked silently in the background on fixing the jittery scrolling problem in the latest QPR2 betas. The issue does not seem to surface as frequently now, though it can be reproduced in some edge cases. Some Pixel 7 users also report seeing no improvement in the wildly inconsistent scrolling inertia on the latest Android 13 QPR2 beta build, so your mileage may vary.

Since installing the latest QPR2 build, the janky scrolling is no longer a problem on my Pixel 7 Pro. On the stable release though, the issue was quite pronounced and occurred frequently.

If you are frustrated with the poor scrolling experience on your Pixel 7 Pro, consider jumping on the Android beta program bandwagon and trying out the QPR2 beta. Or you can wait a couple of weeks for the stable rollout of the update, which should hopefully resolve the issue.

