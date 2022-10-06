With new Pixel releases, the one aspect where we normally expect the biggest improvements is when it comes to camera. The original Pixel phones in 2016 had amazing, AI-fueled cameras, and Google has kept that trend going for the last few years. With the new Pixel 7 lineup, it's no different. During its Made by Google event, the company talked about the lineup's increased zoom capabilities, and it's sure looking enticing.

Hardware-wise, the camera in the Pixel 7 lineup doesn't look like it changed all that much — just like the Pixel 6, there's a main 50MP camera handling most shooting needs. However, while the Pixel 7 only has digital zoom, the Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 48MP telephoto lens, which is a key part of Google's new zoom system. The company says that it's like having "the power of a DSLR and all the lenses you'll ever need" in your pocket.

That 48MP telephoto lens is able to achieve up to 5X optical zoom, and using AI smarts, it can go up to 30X while keeping as much quality as possible. Google dubs the whole system "Super Res Zoom." It uses a similar system to Honor's Magic 4 Pro, intelligently using all sensors and machine learning to achieve the best possible zoom quality, albeit going up to 30X only rather than 100X. They can also be compared to Samsung's Space Zoom (which goes up to 100X on the S22 Ultra and 30X on the regular S22). Google says that the Pixel 7 Pro has the highest-quality zoom out of any Pixel, and we'll have to see how well this new zoom system performs in real life.

Google also has a new ultra-wide lens that's 21% wider, which also allows for a new Macro Focus mode. This allows you to get amazing close-up pictures of things like raindrops, grains of pollen, and several other things. Macro photography is neat, even as some phone makers use it as an excuse to add more lenses to the back of their phones.

If you want to give it a shot yourself, you can pre-order the Pixel 7 Pro now — or if you don't care all that much about zoom, the Pixel 7 is also a good option.