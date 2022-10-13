Google recently pulled the wraps off its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Although we wish the latter were a bigger step up from its predecessor, there’s no denying that both phones are stunning head-turners. Google’s exclusive wallpapers for the phones play a major role in the user experience and visual appeal right out of the box. Now, you can use those wallpapers on your phone, Pixel or not.

Nothing refreshes a smartphone UI like a new wallpaper, and our sister publication XDA Developers managed to extract the static wallpapers for all color variations of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. There are 12 wallpapers in all — one dark and one light wallpaper for each of the three color variations on both phones.

Pixel 7 wallpapers: (Left to right) Lemongrass dark, Lemongrass light, Obsidian dark, Obsidian light, Snow dark, Snow light

Interestingly, all the wallpapers have a 3120 x 1440p resolution, even though the vanilla Pixel 7 has an FHD+ display. This means these wallpapers should work fine, even on phones with QHD resolution displays.

Pixel 7 Pro wallpapers: (Left to right) Hazel dark, Hazel light, Obsidian dark, Obsidian light, Snow dark, Snow light

Just like the Pixel 6 series wallpapers were all digital doodles with Material You theming in mind, these new ones are all pictures of bird wings and feathers. Our personal favorite here is the Obsidian Light wallpaper for the Pixel 7 because of the sheer amount of details and textures in the image.

We also noticed the Pixel 7 series comes with fewer choices in the Wallpapers app — the Motif and For Fun collections from the Pixel 6 series aren't available here. We weren't expecting the Pixel 6 series-exclusive Bloom collection to show up on the Pixel 7 too, and it hasn't.

Available wallpaper collections: Pixel 6 (left) vs Pixel 7

Lastly, please note the images in this article are for reference only, but the full-resolution wallpapers are available in XDA’s zip file and on the Google Wallpapers app. The app also gives you access to hundreds of other Google wallpapers from over the years.