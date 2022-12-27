Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. OnePlus 10T: Which should you buy?

The competition for the best Android phones seems to get tighter and tighter each year, and both Google and OnePlus' yearly flagships always seem to be in the conversation — that's certainly the case with the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the OnePlus 10T. So which one is best for you?

While the OnePlus 10T offers a lot of power and thermal efficiency that can make it a pretty nice gaming phone for someone looking to save a little money, there's no doubt in our mind that the Pixel 7 Pro is the better phone, thanks do it's better cameras and all around better Android experience.

Specification Google Pixel 7 Pro OnePlus 10T SoC Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO 6.7" 1080p OLED, 120Hz RAM 12GB 8GB, 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 5,000mAh 4,800mAh Operating System Android 13 Oxygen OS 12.1, Android 12 Front Camera 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV 16MP f/2.4 Rear Cameras 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 125.8° FoV), 48MP telephoto (f/3.5, 5x optical zoom) 50MP f/1.8 primary, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 macro Charging 23W wired with Google 30W USB-C charger, up to 23W wireless with Pixel Stand, 12W wireless with compatible Qi chargers 125W (US), 150W (international) IP Rating IP68 IP54 Starting Price $899 USD $650 USD

When you compare the phones on paper and look at the specs, it's very easy to spot the similarities. The screens are similar, the primary camera looks similar, and the battery size is pretty close, too, but the spec sheet doesn't tell the whole story.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. OnePlus 10T: Pricing, availability, and network connectivity

The good news is here in the U.S., the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the OnePlus 10T are supported on all the major carriers, so you shouldn't have to worry about switching networks to get the phone you want. That includes any 5G networks, too, since both phones have 5G compatibility, although the Pixel 7 Pro is the only one that supports both sub-6 and mmWave 5G. The OnePlus 10T only supports sub-6, so it won't have access to those crazy fast speeds that mmWAve offers. Of course, that only helps you if you live in an area with a reliable mmWave connection available, so whether that matters to you will likely depend on where you live.

The pricing between the two phones is interesting because, on the surface, the OnePlus 10T is about $250 cheaper than the Pixel 7 Pro. The OnePlus 10T clocks in at $650 if you choose to version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That's less RAM than Google gives you with its Pro phone, which has 12GB and starts at $899. Of course, OnePlus allows you to bump up to 16GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage for only an extra $100, making it still $150 cheaper than the Pixel 7 Pro. While you can't upgrade the RAM on the Pixel 7 Pro, Google does give you the ability to choose from models with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage.

Pixel 7 Pro vs. OnePlus 10T: Hardware and design

Both these phones are pretty big, and while they are quite comfortable to hold in your hand, the massive 6.7-inch displays (more on those in a little bit) will make one-handed use a little tricky if you need to reach the very edges of the screen. Still, the Pixel 7 Pro's metal frame does feel a little more premium than the 10T's plastic frame, but the camera bar on the Pixel 7 Pro certainly makes the phone stand out, even if the polished metal finish is a fingerprint magnet.

We mentioned the size, but the displays on both phones achieve similar results, although the display on the Pixel 7 Pro does have the edge on the 10T. The Pixel 7 Pro allows you to switch between 1440p and 1080p, and we have found that the 1080p resolution seems to make the text a bit easier to read on the screen. The OnePlus 10T's display only has the option 1080p.

Both displays can reach a refresh rate of up to 120Hz per second, which is excellent for sharp scrolling and crisp gaming experiences, but the OnePlus 10T only offers 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, meaning it doesn't quite have an adaptive approach like the Pixel 7 Pro. Google's phone will change the refresh rate from 10-120Hz depending on the use case; this likely helps the battery performance of the device and makes sure the always-on display doesn't use too much power. Plus, when it comes to using your phones outside in the sun, the Pixel 7 Pro has a brighter screen making it easier to see.

Both the OnePlus 10T and Pixel 7 Pro have fingerprint scanners underneath the display. While they have been pretty reliable in our testing, the 10T's scanner is in a frustrating position near the bottom of the screen. The Pixel 7 Pro has its scanner a little ways up from the bottom of the screen at a more natural resting place, making it more comfortable to use. Both phones also offer some Face Unlock as well, though we don't love the implementation of either too much, especially since the Pixel 7 Pro's only seems to work in well-lit conditions.

While both phones are roughly the same size, the Pixel 7 Pro has a slightly bigger battery, clocking in at 5,000 mAh batteries. Unfortunately, the battery life of the device isn't stellar. It's not bad, and we did notice some improvement over time once the Adaptive Battery feature kicked in after a couple of weeks, but it mostly is just enough to get you through a day, and you'll need to be charging it every night. I wish I could tell you the OnePlus 10T was different, but it's about the same. With average use, you'll need to plug it in every night. If you plan on being away from an outlet for any more extended periods with either phone, you'll likely want one of the best power banks to accompany you on your journey.

Charging is a bit of a different story, though. OnePlus is known for shipping its phones with a super powerful charger and enabling some of the fastest charging on the market, and the 10T is no different. With the charger included in the box, the OnePlus 10T can get to 100% battery with only 20 minutes of charging — that's ridiculously fast. Of course, there are a few drawbacks, mainly that the 10T doesn't offer wireless charging. The Pixel 7 Pro can charge via the USB-C port and wirelessly up to 23W if you use the Pixel Stand, but it only offers up to 12W charging with other Qi-enabled wireless pads. Plus, it also offers reverse charging, which means you can charge up your favorite earbuds or other devices with your Pixel 7 Pro if needed.

For phone photographers, the Google Pixel 7 Pro outshines the OnePlus 10T in virtually every way, even though both phones carry 50MP as the main camera on the back array. Regarding color, sharpness, and detail, every photo on the Google Pixel 7 Pro performs much better than what OnePlus's phone can produce. This is especially true when taking low-light photos and using the ultrawide angle lens, a 12MP sensor on the Pixel 7 Pro, but only an 8MP sensor on the 10T.

Then there's the third camera, which on the Pixel 7 Pro is a 48MP telephoto lens that offers 5x optical zoom. It's great for getting closer to your subjects without having to actually move and produces some fantastic results. The OnePlus 10T offers a 2MP macro lens that serves a niche purpose — you likely won't use it much anyway — and doesn't perform that well. We just can't recommend the OnePlus 10T if having a good camera on your phone is important to you.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. OnePlus 10T: Software and performance

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that powers the OnePlus 10T is powerful and offers a ton of performance, making the 10T a very good phone for heavy productivity or serious gaming. Backed up by at least 8GB of RAM makes, it an impressive device to run some of the hottest games, like Apex Legends Mobile, and it has the thermal efficiency to handle long sessions. Of course, this will only be even better if you upgrade to the 16GB of RAM available on the 10T.

Meanwhile, Google's own Tensor G2 found on the Pixel 7 Pro may be a slight step down in performance when compared to the chip powering the 10T, but that doesn't mean it skimps out of power either. It's plenty powerful enough to handle anything you can throw at it, and when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing TikTok, checking emails, and shopping online, you likely won't even notice the difference between the two chips. It's only when absolutely pushing the phones to their limits that you'll see a difference.

Regarding software support, the Pixel 7 Pro likely edges out the OnePlus 10T by a little bit, as it is guaranteed to receive five years of security patches and at least three years of OS upgrades. That means buying a Pixel 7 Pro today will ensure you're probably covered with Android newest features up to Android 16. The One Plus 10T is only slated to get up to Android 15 and security patches for four years. What's worse is OnePlus is notoriously slow in getting those updates out to people, which can be a little frustrating, whereas Google has the advantage of a more streamlined approach.

When it comes to software performance, that's mostly going to be down to personal taste. OnePlus's OxygenOS is a fine take on Android, but it has increasingly started to resemble Oppo's ColorOS recently, and that may not be to you're liking. I think most people would consider the Android 13 experience on the Pixel 7 Pro to be a bit cleaner. Still, all in all, the 10T is certainly packing competent software, albeit a little less customizable than previous versions.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. OnePlus 10T: Which should you buy?

It's pretty easy to call the Pixel 7 Pro the winner in this one, though the price points could be a sticking point for some. We think the better cameras, software experience, and more premium nature of the Pixel 7 Pro make it worth that extra $250, but if you're on a strict budget, the OnePlus could be a better option. Not to mention the OnePlus 10T might be one of the best Android phones for gaming if you aren't looking to spend $1,000 or more.

Still, the Pixel 7 Pro beats the OnePlus 10T in too many key areas to ignore, and we think more people will be happier with its overall experience. Plus, it's a little easier to recommend knowing it will have some solid software support in the years ahead, something OnePlus could look to improve on in the future.