We are weeks away from learning all we can know about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from Google. There's plenty of substance we've already dug up about the phones, but sometimes, you just need to sit down with a hefty bag of potato chips and munch. The equivalent of that in our field is a low-res unboxing video of what's purportedly a Pixel 7 Pro coming out of Bangladesh.

The video was posted to Facebook by a small tech shop called Gadgetfull. You can also see a rough GIF of the clip below.

You'll notice the device featured here is the Pixel 7 Pro and not the Pixel 7 by the extra port in the rear camera bar that makes it look like a lower-case "i" or an exclamation point (!) when turned sideways. Also, note Google's "G" glyph on the rear, indicating that it may be a production-stage or near-production-stage device unlike the Pixel 7 devices featured in an Unbox Therapy video on YouTube last week.

The box features packing materials similar to the one found with the Pixel 6 series of devices. The device boots and shows a "Welcome to your Pixel" splash screen.

Other than that, there's not much to the video and little else that accompanies the post it was attached to. Commenters have been asking for specifications, but they have gone unanswered.

It seems like the more we learn, the less we actually know about these new Pixels. As someone who spends weekends chomping down on junk food, that's just the way I like it.

Thanks: Armando