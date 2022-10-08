Google has finally launched the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. It's carrying a lot of internal upgrades such as the new Tensor G2 SoC, and, in the case of the Pixel 7 Pro, a new, improved zoom imaging system. It's almost sure to earn a spot in everyone's shortlist of the best Android phones. But if you wanted to have a closer look at the inside workings of the phone before it reaches your hands, you can, thanks to a new teardown video. But spoiler alert: if you're expecting it to be easier to repair than its predecessor, you're going to be sorely disappointed.

YouTube channel PBKreviews has torn apart Google's latest flagship smartphone, showing its guts for the world to see. And if you ever saw a Pixel 6 Pro being disassembled, it's a very similar story. The phone opens from the front, revealing a motherboard protected by a metal shield.

Of course, that's not strange at all — after all, the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro are very similar phones in both looks and even some internals, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they also look similar on the inside.

All-in-all, this YouTube channel is giving the Pixel 7 Pro a 5.5/10 in terms of reparability. In breaking down the score, the reviewer notes that screen replacements are relatively easy and so is finding parts for the device. Battery replacements can be a bit complex, though, and replacing other parts like the charging port can be difficult as the charging port is soldered into the motherboard.

It's not impossible to repair, but it shows Google hasn't improved things at all since the Pixel 6 Pro, which has the exact same 5.5/10 score as its successor. Competitors like Samsung's Galaxy S22, on the other hand, are easier to repair, as that phone got a 7.5/10 rating in a similar teardown. We're hoping for further improvement in this regard once the Pixel 8 comes around.