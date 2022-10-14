After half a year of teasers, the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are finally official. While we gave these phones positive grades in our reviews, not everything seems to be in perfect order. For example, we’ve found that the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s display draws a lot more power than comparable phones at higher brightness levels. There seems to be another screen issue affecting some units. Reports suggest that touchscreen behavior, particularly scrolling, can be widely inconsistent on the Pro model.

A few new Pixel 7 Pro owners have taken to Reddit to share some screen issues they’re experiencing. A Redditor describes that scrolling feels inconsistent. Sometimes, you’ll end up flinging through a lot more space a lot faster than expected, while other times, you’ll barely move further ahead than where your thumb takes you. Many other people have joined the discussions, describing similar problems that become particularly apparent when they compare the behavior to that of their older phones.

We can corroborate these findings to an extent. Two of our editors noticed erratic scrolling behavior on their units. It’s hard to put the finger on what exactly is going on here, though, and the problem doesn't seem to be as exorbitant to us as what the reports suggest. It seems like the touchscreen is calibrated differently from the Pixel 7 and other Pixel phones before the new pair, with it being more sensitive to quick and small movements.

It's possible that the 120Hz refresh rate supported by the 7 Pro's display plays a part here, with many people upgrading from phones with lower refresh rates. The faster refresh rate comes with a different look and feel when scrolling, which could change the perception of how scrolling reacts to one's finger movements.

There are also a few reports that suggest there are similar issues on the smaller Pixel 7, but we can't confirm these. It's possible that in these cases, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were conflated, omitting which model exactly was meant.

The good news is that a lot of users report that the problems got better after they installed a system update on their new phones. This initial update is awaiting everyone who first gets their phones, and we recommend installing both that and all Google app updates to ensure that your phone is fully ready and as bug-free as it gets when you start using it.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment.