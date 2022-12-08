The Google Pixel 7 Pro was released with a new ultra-wide camera that enables an automatic macro mode when you move your camera close enough to a subject. Sometimes, that’s not the behavior that you want, though, and switching between macro and regular mode is somewhat unintuitive. Google attempts to fix that with the latest update to the Google Camera, version 8.7.250, which is now rolling out to the Pixel 7 Pro.

The new Google Camera version adds a Macro Focus entry to the quick settings which you can access by swiping down on the viewfinder or by hitting the drop-down button in the top left corner of the phone (via 9to5Google). The new option lets you switch between three different preferences: Off, Auto, or On. The Auto option resembles the one that Google shipped macro mode with, automatically switching between the main camera and the ultra-wide lens depending on how close to a subject you are.

4 Images

Close

Previously, it was more difficult to set up macro mode the way you wanted it to. There was an Auto Macro option buried in the Camera app’s settings, which only allowed you to toggle on or off the automatic mode. To lock macro mode and keep it always active, you actually had to touch the macro focus icon that shows up in the middle of the viewfinder when the camera detects that an object is too close for the main lens to keep it in focus.

The new camera version also gets rid of a feature that you may have never known before. You can no longer double tap the viewfinder to zoom in or out by 2x. Instead, you will have to use the pinch-to-zoom gesture or the buttons just on top of the shutter to do this. Since this gesture was removed from other Pixel phones before the Pixel 7, it just makes sense that Google keeps the interface consistent across its devices.

The update is currently rolling out on the Play Store, and it might take just some time until it hits your phone. In the meantime, you can dive into seven great things that the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cameras can do.