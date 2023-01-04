Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $500 $900 Save $400 The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best Android smartphones to ever reach the market and you can now get this spectacular device for a mere $500 if you sign up for Mint Mobile. $500 at Mint Mobile

It's hard to deny the excellence of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, from its stellar photography to its refined details to its solid powerhouse performance. In fact, we named the Pixel 7 Pro the smartphone of the year here at Android Police as it simply brought more bang for the buck than any other device we've seen in the past year. So, Mint Mobile dropping the Google Pixel 7 Pro down to $500 with its BOGO service deal is certainly a deal worth considering.

After all, this is a $900 phone that you can get for nearly half the price by simply signing up for Mint Mobile. Through to January 15th, 2023, not only will you get a heavily discounted flagship Google phone, but you will also get six months of free service on Mint Mobile when you pay for a six-month plan! The only downside we can see is that Mint Mobile only has the black Google Pixel 7 Pro version, so you don't have any wiggle room to pick your favorite color.

Why you'll want the Pixel 7 Pro

We enjoyed so many things about the Pixel 7 Pro, starting with the stats. This is a pretty large phone at 6.7 inches, with an impressive 120Hz OLED screen. The version you can get from Mint Mobile is the 128GB storage space version, but that should be enough for most users. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM to ensure you have a super responsive phone on your hands. The 5,000 mAh battery is no joke, either.

The camera system, however, is what we loved most. Of course, it's not just the 50MP camera that does the job but also the software that helps balance out the light, colors, and so on. If you're not really the type to fiddle with the settings a lot, Google's software will take care of everything, even if you use auto mode. The resulting pictures are stunningly crisp, clear, and perfectly in focus.

Signing up for Mint Mobile, a network that is famous because it is co-owned by the charismatic Ryan Reynolds, isn't bad either. This is an excellent carrier since you can pre-purchase months of service for a meager price, much like with this deal.