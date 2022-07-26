Google has already shared quite some details on the upcoming Pixel 7 series, but make no mistake; the company left a lot of information under wraps. We’ve still been learning more about the upcoming flagship release thanks to leaks and rumors, and now, the latest leak gives us more meat on the cameras. Developer and occasional leaker Kuba Wojciechowski has shared on Twitter which camera hardware the Pixel 7 might use — and which other devices could be coming up from Google, with one of them possibly another flagship phone in the Pixel 7 lineup.

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Camera hardware

According to Wojciechowski, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro could come with the same Samsung GN1 primary sensor and the IMX381 ultra-wide as we’ve seen before in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. This isn’t surprising, as Google’s photography strategy is more based on iterative software updates every year rather than hardware upgrades. This allows the company to get the most out of existing hardware, often creating results that are better than objectively superior hardware in other phones.

The front camera is changing on both Pixel 7 handsets though, with Google now opting for the same sensor across the lineup, an 11MP Samsung 3J1. The lens is supposed to offer more secure face unlock capabilities, though it will probably still be nothing that compares to the Pixel 4 or the iPhone. Given that Google has been looking to activate face unlock on the Pixel 6 Pro, it’s a welcome sign to see that both Pixel 7 units might support it.

Things are also interesting when it comes to the Pixel 7 Pro’s telephoto zoom camera. Based on the leak, Google seems to have opted for the Samsung GM1 over the 6 Pro’s Sony IMX586. These both offer a similar performance, but Wojciechowski speculates that Google went for the Samsung lens to make the look more consistent across the primary GN1 and the telephoto GM1. Relying on the same manufacturer makes it easier to match the look and colors.

Source: Google

A Lynx and two familiar products

Wojciechowski uncovered another interesting device in the code, currently named “Lynx” or L10. It’s supposed to be another high-end Pixel phone Google might have in the pipeline for this year, though it could also just be a device for internal testing of new hardware. While its primary camera is the same GN1 as in the 6 series, it has a secondary Sony IMX787 and an unknown 13MP IMX712 as a selfie camera.

The Lynx name has actually cropped up before in May 2022, when it was uncovered in an earlier leak. However, not much was heard of it since then, so it's possible this is either further out or it is really only an internal prototype for cameras and chips.

The leaker additionally dug up information about the upcoming Pixel Tablet, which is supposed to have two cameras, both of which are the IMX355, the selfie camera that shipped with the regular Pixel 6. Then, he also shared details on a “P7,” which is likely the elusive Pixel Foldable. So far, it’s unclear which lenses will take which place on it, but he has a list of the hardware we can expect. There is the Pixel’s GN1 sensor for the main camera, an IMX363, an ultrawide IMX386, and the IMX355, which is likely going to be the selfie camera.

As with any leaks based on details dug up in the code, take all of this with a grain of salt. The leaker himself says as much, as the details he uncovered may not be accurate or still subject to change before launch. The latter is particularly true for the three other Pixel devices leaked next to the 7 and 7 Pro. We are probably looking at a fall release for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, so we might not have to wait too long until we know everything there is to know about them.

Thanks: Mishaal