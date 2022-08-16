Google is going to announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro later this year, and back at I/O it teased plans for a fall release. After that official preview, we've picked up on a few rumors about what to expect from the hardware that will be succeeding the Pixel 6 series, but have been craving additional official information. Prior to a new phone arriving, we always look forward to seeing the publication of its FCC certification paperwork, and it sure looks like that's just what we're getting now for the Pixel 7 family.

All told, we seem to be looking at four individual devices, with two configurations per model (via 9to5Google) The Pixel 7 Pro with sub-6 5G and connectivity appears to be model GP4BC with FCC ID A4RGP4BC, while model GE2AE has mmWave connectivity and bears FCC ID A4RGE2AE.

Interestingly, the documentation lists an additional GFE4J model under that same, latter FCC ID. Back when we looked at Pixel 6 series FCC listings there was a similar mess of overlapping FCC IDs and model numbers, and a matching case like this ended up being the Japanese edition of the handset.

All these presumptive Pro models support ultra-wideband (UWB), a technology Google started using with the Pixel 6 Pro, helping with features like Nearby Share. In February, Google was spotted working on a UWB API to give third-party apps access to the chip for remote location and other utilities.

The FCC documentation also reveals what look like our Pixel 7 models. There are GVU6C and G03Z5 filed together under FCC ID A4RGVU6C, complete with sub-6 5G connectivity, while model GQML3 bearing FCC ID A4RGQML3 has support for mmWave 5G.

4 Images

Close

From all this we can glean that there are at least four Pixel 7 devices in the pipeline, all supporting Wi-Fi 6E, the new C-band 5G frequency, and NFC:

Pixel 7: GVU6C/G03Z5 — sub-6 5G

Pixel 7: GQML3 — mmWave 5G, UWB

Pixel 7 Pro: GP4BC — sub-6 5G

Pixel 7 Pro: GE2AE/GFE4J — mmWave 5G, UWB

Google's preview of the Pixel 7 line revealed minor refinements to the Pixel 6 series design, like the use of a metallic camera bar instead of the all-glass construction. We know the phones will be powered by a second-generation Tensor chip and are looking forward to few color options: Obsidian (black) and Snow (white) for both, while the Pixel 7 will get a unique Lemongrass color, and the Hazel (green) option will be limited to the Pro. And of course, look for Android 13 on board.

Google frequently likes to announce Pixel phones in October, and while it occasionally switches that up, the latest rumor we've heard suggests we're again looking at an early October date. This time around, the phones may end up sharing the stage with the Pixel Watch, but that's from a certainty. Moreover, another Google device hit the FCC just a day ago, and that could be an upcoming refresh for the 2019 Nest Wifi. We might just have a very busy fall ahead of us when it comes to new Google hardware.

Thanks: Nick