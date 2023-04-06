Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $599 $899 Save $300 Thanks to Best Buy's Activate Today deal, you can get the Pixel 7 Pro for $300 off, regardless of what storage option you go for. This is a fantastic phone that will help you stay on top of all your tasks and take fabulous photos. If you don't want to activate your phone right away, you'll still get a $150 discount, which is nothing to turn your nose at. From $599 at Best Buy with Activate Today $749 at Amazon $749 at Google Store

We love to see a good Google Pixel 7 Pro deal since this is easily one of the best Android phones currently on the market. Best Buy is offering the Pixel 7 Pro for $599 right now if you choose to activate the phone right away. The device is still unlocked for all intents and purposes, and you don't have to add a line or sign up for new service — you just have to activate it with one of the carriers offered by Best Buy at the time of purchase.

The eligible service providers for this deal are Verizon, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and AT&T. If you're using a different network or you plan to gift the phone to someone else, this isn't a deal for you. For those who don't want to activate their phones right away, the discount is only $150, and you can get the same price over at Amazon and the Google Store.

Why you'll love the Google Pixel 7 Pro

There are so many reasons why we love the Google Pixel 7 Pro, starting with the fact that it brings tons of cool improvements over the previous model. The 120Hz OLED display is one of the things we love most about the Pixel 7 Pro, although we definitely can't knock on hardware improvements either. The Tensor G2 chipset is a lot faster than the previous model, while also bringing new features such as improved machine learning.

The camera system is also impressive, thanks to the 50MP primary sensor. Of course, it's the software that truly makes the pictures taken with the Pixel 7 Pro shine. The Macro Mode, for instance, is particularly stellar when taking pics of plants and flowers, although not as impressive when shooting pics in poorer indoor lighting.

The only thing you're going to have to decide is which capacity to buy. All options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB — are available with the same $300 discount when you activate today on Best Buy, or $150 off without any strings attached. Obviously, if you are already with any of the above-mentioned carriers, it would be a shame to miss out on getting such a great Easter gift. Since you're saving quite a bit of money, we do suggest you find a way to protect your phone. Getting a Google Pixel 7 Pro case should do the trick just fine.