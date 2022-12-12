The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro already provide excellent value for money. Since their launch in October though, the phones have frequently been available at a discounted price or with bundled gift cards that further sweeten the deal. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you could get the Pixel 7 for as low as $500 ($100 off) and the Pixel 7 Pro for $750 ($150 off). If you missed the deal back then, you now have another chance at getting two of our favorite Android phones of 2022 at their lowest-ever price.

Google Pixel 7

With the Pixel 7, Google has fixed all the issues that plagued its predecessor. This time around, you get a phone with a flat 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a Tensor G2 chip, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. This is powered by a 4,355mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging and wireless charging. The smaller Pixel features the same 50MP primary camera as the Pro model, but misses out on the 5x optical zoom sensor. Even the ultra-wide shooter's FoV (Field-of-View) is not as wide as on the Pro sibling. Barring these minor differences, the Pixel 7 delivers the same experience as its bigger brother at a more affordable price point.

At $599, the Pixel 7 was already an affordable phone packing flagship specs. An additional $100 discount makes it an even better deal you should not miss. You can also trade in your existing phone to get the Pixel 7 at an even lower price. With eligible trade-ins, you can score the Pixel 7 for free, though it requires trading in an iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

If you want one of the best Android flagship phones released this year that does not burn a hole in your wallet, look no further than the Pixel 7 Pro. Its $900 MSRP already gives the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra a run for its money.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, various retailers discounted the phone by $150, bringing its price down to $750. The same deal is now live again, so if you missed picking up Google's best Pixel at its lowest-ever price, this is the opportunity you should not miss. And if you have an eligible phone to trade in, you can even get the phone for free. However, Google is offering the best trade-in values on the iPhones, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra valued at a paltry $305.

For the additional money the Pixel 7 Pro commands over the regular model, you get a bigger and higher refresh rate display and a 5x telephoto camera that enables you to capture some amazing photos. If you want a phone that offers solid imaging performance, the Pixel 7 Pro won't disappoint you.

Considering just how good the Pixel 7 series is, this is a stellar deal that you should take advantage of if you are in the market for a new phone and missed the previous discounts. This is also your last chance to get these phones at their lowest-ever prices before the end of this year.