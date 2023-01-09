Google Pixel 7 Pro $749 $899 Save $150 One of the best Android phones of 2022, the Google Pixel 7 Pro, packs all the features you'd want from an Android flagship. The phone has only gotten better since its launch, with software updates adding new features. And with a $150 discount, the phone is a no-brainer for anyone looking to buy a new Android phone right now. $749 at Google Store $749 at Best Buy $749 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7 Pro was our phone of the year 2022, which is not surprising given it makes all the right upgrades over its predecessor. Since the phone's debut in October 2022, it has frequently been discounted by $100-$150 from its $899 MSRP, making it an even better deal. If you missed those deals last year, worry not. Google, Amazon, and Best Buy have again dropped the Pixel 7 Pro's price by $150 to $749. This is just $20 higher than the best deal we saw on the phone in late 2022.

If you have the budget, I'd recommend opting for the Pixel 7 Pro's 256GB configuration, which will set you back by $849 after $150 off.

Why you should get the Pixel 7 Pro

At its discounted price of $749, it is hard to beat the value Google's latest Pixel provides. It fixes all the issues found on the Pixel 6 Pro while delivering better battery life and camera performance. Most importantly, Google has addressed all the connectivity and modem issues for which the Pixel 6 series was infamous.

Software is another highlight of the Pixel 7 Pro. You gain access to many Pixel-exclusive features like Call Screen, Magic Eraser, and a clean bloat-free Android experience. The phone is also the first in line to receive new security patches and OS updates directly from Google.

You can also trade in your existing phone for the Pixel 7 Pro on the Google Store. But unlike before, the trade-in values are not enhanced anymore. Google will only pay you $190 for the Pixel 6 Pro, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will get you a $305 credit. Trade-in values on the iPhone are slightly higher but not as good as before.

If you recently got the Pixel 7 Pro from the Google Store at its full price, reach out to Google Store, and you might get the discount retroactively applied to your purchase.