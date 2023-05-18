Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $649 $899 Save $250 The Pixel 7 Pro is easily one of our favorite Android phones and we have a ton of reasons for that. Now that it's available for its best price once more, it would be a shame to miss out on saving money while getting a fantastic smartphone. $649 at Best Buy with activation

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a great smartphone with a fantastic camera and solid battery life that ensures you'll have a wonderful overall experience. The king of Google's lineup tops our list of the best Android phones, having managed to keep on impressing us ever since its release last fall. We wholeheartedly recommend this phone even when it's going for full price, but now that you can get it for just $649, we're doubling down on our recommendation.

This hot deal is only available at Best Buy, and it comes with a condition: you need to activate your new phone straight away. Basically, you'll only get the phone for $250 off if you choose to activate it on AT&T, Google Fi, T-Mobile, or Verizon. If you prefer a different carrier or would like to gift it to someone else, the price rises to $799 at Best Buy — which is still $100 under the MSRP.

Why you'll love the Google Pixel 7 Pro

There are loads of reasons to love the Google Pixel 7 Pro, starting with its impressive camera system. Boasting a 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 48MP telephoto lens, the Pixel 7 Pro will snap crystal clear and stunningly detailed shots for you.

The camera software features are equally impressive, with AI-powered tools like Night Sight for low-light photography, and astrophotography mode, which allows you to capture the beauty of the night sky with ease. Plus, with features like Super Res Zoom and Motion Mode, you'll be able to take amazing action shots and zoom in on subjects without losing any detail.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a lot more than just a great camera, though, with plenty of other features to love. A big 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, everything you do on the phone will be smooth and seamless. The hefty 5,000mAh battery will keep you going all day, and with fast charging capabilities, you won't have to wait long to top up when you need to.

Overall, it's clear that this is a phone you should not miss getting — and especially when its price is as low as $649. Since you're saving so much money, make sure you're investing at least some of that on a proper Pixel 7 Pro case to protect your new device.