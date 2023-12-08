Google Pixel 7 Pro $440 $900 Save $460 Google's last-gen premium Pixel 7 Pro is an incredible phone, but it's still a pricey buy compared to it's predecessor. Thanks to an incredible deal at Amazon, however, it can be yours for up to 50% off depending on the model you go with! An insanely good price for this awesome phone. $440 at Amazon (128GB) $550 at Amazon (256GB) $640 at Amazon (512GB)

When it comes to premium phones, the Google Pixel 7 Pro held the crown as one of the best Android phones money could buy up until it's successor, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, released. While the latest model does have a few upgrades worth noting, the previous generation Pixel 7 Pro is still an amazing phone for the price.

Especially since Amazon just dropped a deal on all three models of the Pixel 7 Pro that brings one of the best Google Pixel phones ever to a record-breaking price. It's an incredible offer on a top-tier smartphone, and is by far one of the best Android phone deals we've seen all season.

Why this Google Pixel 7 Pro deal is worth your money

Considering the massive discount each model is receiving at Amazon, you're getting this phone at the lowest price the Google Pixel 7 Pro has seen to date. The Pixel 7 Pro 128GB option, for example, is less than half the cost of the PIxel 8 Pro 128GB model, making it a much better value for those who want an absolutely stellar phone and an unbeatable price.

There are some newer features you'll be missing out on, however. Specifically, when comparing the PIxel 7 Pro vs the Pixel 8 Pro, some of the enhanced camera features from the latest software and hardware updates featured in the Pixel 8 Pro won't be accessible. Plus, software support will be ending October 2025.

That's actually still quite a ways away, however, it's something to consider if you plan to keep this phone for the long haul. That said, with how much you're saving on this phone, these caveats aren't deal breakers in any way, as you'll still get tons of great features and plenty of life out of Google's last-gen Pixel Pro phone.

Chances are this deal was dropped as a last-minute offer to give holiday shoppers a quick shot at a great phone, so there's no guarantee this deal will be around for long. If you're in need of a new phone, or have a friend or family member who is in dire need of an upgrade, this is an excellent deal on a top-tier phone.