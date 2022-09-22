Credit where credit's due: Google has gotten much better at acknowledging its upcoming products are far from secret. After years of leaks ruining on-stage surprises, the company finally gave up the ghost with the Pixel 6, confirming its existence months before launch. It's a pattern that the Pixel 7 stuck to, but despite the early reveal, all of Google's official renders have showcased the phone's back. If you've been wondering what the front of the Pixel 7 looks like — and those leaked units on Facebook Marketplace didn't satisfy your curiosity — a new official render might be just what you're looking for.

Although you won't find it on public social media channels, this new image is straight from the source — you probably just didn't catch it. As spotted by 9to5Google, Google uploaded this render to the Pixel Superfans page on Facebook, a place where a select few can gather to celebrate all things Pixel. Most are eligible to apply, but you'll need to prove your Pixel bona fides before gaining access. It's a group that comes with a few perks, including physical rewards and early reveals for upcoming products.

This render, teasing an "Insider Event" for Superfans, shows off some familiar hardware: the back of the Pixel 7, which we first saw back in May, along with the upcoming Pixel Watch and the excellent Pixel Buds Pro. Next to these gadgets, however, is our first Google-sanctioned glimpse of what will undoubtedly be one of the best Android phones of the year. Granted, we've seen this phone before through some early Marketplace listings, but this is the first time we've seen an official render of the device's front.

There aren't many surprises here, though it does confirm the Pro will retain its controversial curved display. We've seen leaked images of Google's next Pro-series entry before, demonstrating the company hadn't moved to flat edges in between generations. Considering this year's update seems incremental at best, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise. These renders double down on the curve, showing an obvious line of glare appearing along the edges of the screen.

Curved displays remain as contentious as ever, with some users even opting to buy the smaller, non-Pro model just to avoid dealing with these panels. We'll have to actually hold the phone in our hand before determining whether or not these changes are enough to make it more comfortable. Thankfully, Google's next event is only two weeks away.