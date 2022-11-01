Every major smartphone goes through the famed durability torture test from YouTuber JerryRigEverything, and now it’s the Pixel 7 Pro’s turn. We’ve seen the phone in teardowns over the last month since its release, but this new durability test pushes the Pixel 7 Pro to its limit where it also breaks. The channel presenter, Zack Nelson, noted that the Pixel 7 Pro “barely” survived, particularly suffering in the bend test.

JerryRigEverything’s test is designed to push the phone to its limit to emulate the worst of a couple of years of use in just a few minutes. It’s unlikely you’ll be treating the phone in the same way, but it does possibly show what will happen if you don’t use a case with the phone.

Throughout the test, he notes that scratches are particularly noticeable on the rear of the phone, especially on the phone’s camera bump. That polished metal on the camera bump is easily damaged with a knife, showing that scratches will appear over the next few years of using the phone.

The most worrying element of the Pixel 7 Pro test is when it’s bent. During the particularly intensive bending test, the phone broke at the antenna line just under the phone’s camera bar. You can see a visible gap after the bend test, and as Nelson notes, you can be confident that it has lost its water resistance.

Nelson says, “While the Pixel 7 Pro does survive my durability test, it’s only barely. I would recommend a case with this smartphone for both structure and aesthetic protection on the camera bump.” We’ve yet to see the Pixel 7 go through the same test, but the design of both phones is remarkably similar, so we’d expect similar from that phone. Check out our guide to the best Pixel 7 cases or the best Pixel 7 Pro cases if you want to protect your new smartphone.