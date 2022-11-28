Considering the sheer number of Black Friday deals we've encountered over the past week, it's been hard to keep track of them all. Moreover, given how quickly deals run out of stock during the annual shopping extravaganza, it's understandable why people wait until Cyber Monday to pick up their favorite smartphones on sale. Well, if you've missed out on the Pixel 7 deals over the weekend, we have some good news for you. Online retailers are offering big discounts on unlocked models of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the mid-range Pixel 6a, with a maximum of $150 in savings.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google's flagship smartphone needs no introduction. It features the best of Google in terms of software while combining it with an excellent set of cameras, and the performance to match thanks to the new Google Tensor G2 chipset running underneath. The 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen makes media viewing a breeze, while the battery can last for up to 24 hours on a full charge courtesy of the 5,000mAh unit underneath. It's also well protected against the elements, as evidenced by the IP68 certification. As far as flagships go, the Pixel 7 Pro is currently the phone to beat.

But with an original price tag of $899, the Pixel 7 Pro certainly isn't cheap. Thankfully, retailers have reduced the price by 14%, which translates to a discount of $150 on the asking price. This is pretty significant considering the fact that this is a fairly recent phone and will receive Android OS updates for at least three years. You can pick up the discounted Pixel 7 Pro in Hazel, Snow, and Obsidian color variants.

Google Pixel 7

The smaller of the two Pixel flagships, there's not a whole lot to differentiate between the Pixel 7 Pro and the standard Pixel 7. A key change here is the lack of the additional telephoto camera that the Pro model offers and, of course, a smaller 6.3-inch AMOLED screen. However, it includes the same 120Hz display refresh rate, the Tensor G2 chipset, IP68-certified dust/water resistance, and the promise of three years of Android OS updates. The battery is rather small here at 4,355mAh, but it should be enough to eke out at least a day's worth of usage. You can enhance this further by using Google's Extreme Battery Saver feature, which can prolong battery life by a significant amount.

While the standard Pixel 7 was more reasonably priced at $599 on launch day, you can now pick it up for just $499 in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colors.

Google Pixel 6a

Succeeding the Pixel 5a, the Pixel 6a has been quite a popular device over the past few months. Its mid-range appeal, combined with the promise of frequent software updates, ensures the Pixel 6a is an excellent choice for those that want the Google experience without breaking the bank. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch OLED screen, the Google Tensor G1 chipset, and dual rear cameras. It has a slightly weaker IP67 certification for water/dust resistance, but it should still get the job done for a majority of the customers. There's a 4,410mAh battery underneath, which should be good for just about a day on a full charge.

An already reasonably priced phone is even cheaper thanks to this Cyber Monday deal. Google's mid-range smartphone can be yours for a paltry $299, down from $449. This is easily the best price on this device, and it's worth every penny, considering what it brings to the table.

