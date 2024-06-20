256GB Google Pixel 7 Pro $435 $999 Save $564 Despite not being the latest Pixel in Google's lineup, the Pixel 7 Pro is still a fantastic phone. Not only do you get the latest software updates from Google, but the phone is an absolute beast when it comes to taking photos. Right now, you can score this phone for just $435, which makes it an absolute steal. $435 at Amazon

Google's Pixel series phones have earned a reputation over the past couple of years for their stand-out software features and excellent camera performance. Despite being a year old, the Pixel 7 Pro is still one of the best smartphones you can buy if you're looking for something that's going to deliver a pleasant experience and won't break the bank.

With that said, you can now score a phenomenal discount on the Pixel 7 Pro, which knocks 56% off its original retail price. The deal comes direct from Amazon, so you'll get fast shipping and easy returns. Furthermore, the model on sale will come in the Obsidian colorway and will also pack a whopping 256GB of internal storage.

What's great about the Pixel 7 Pro?

The Pixel 7 Pro is an absolute beauty with its unique design that really allows it to stand out from the sea of smartphones that are currently on the market. In addition to its good looks, you're going to get plenty of power under the hood thanks to Google's own Tensor G2 processor that's paired with 12GB RAM.

As far as the display goes, you're getting a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. And when it comes to photography, you're looking at a killer triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP wide, 12MP utlrawide, and 48MP telephoto sensor. And for video calls, you're going to get clear images thanks to the 10.8MP camera on the front.

And let's not forget the software that this thing packs with frequent updates that bring new and improved features that are exclusive to the Pixel lineup. If all of this sounds like exactly what you're looking for, then get this deal while you can. And don't forget to grab a case while you're at it.