Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB $813 $1000 Save $187 The Google Pixel 7 Pro is now on sale, with the 256GB version having the best price we've ever seen. Now down to $813 at Amazon, this is the cheapest we've seen this particular unlocked phone available for, which is fantastic news since this is easily one of our favorite phones launched in 2022. $813 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $813, which is 19% under its $1,000 price tag. Previously, we only saw the Pixel 7 Pro at a lower price over at Best Buy, but the $700 price tag was conditioned by activating the phone on the same day on one of the carriers they offer. The straight-out unlocked version you could activate was $850 at the time, which makes Amazon's current no strings attached deal for the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro the best we've seen so far.

The $813 price tag is attached to the Obsidian model, although more colors are on sale; the Snow version is $849, while the Hazel is $833.

Why you'll love the Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro is our favorite phone of 2022, and it's easy to understand why if you get a chance to test it out. It's a gorgeous 6.7-inch phone that runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM.

It comes in three storage options, namely 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, but it's the middle one we're interested in today since it's such a great deal. After all, the 128GB version is now $799, so it doesn't make sense to go for that one when you can pay $14 more and double the storage.

This is a speedy phone with a great 50MP camera system and a 5,000mAh battery that should get you through the day without a problem.

Now that you can pay $813 for a brand new, no strings attached, Google Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon, we suggest you take advantage of the deal as soon as possible, as you can never know when they will switch things up again. Since you're saving a lot of money here, you should also look into buying a great Google Pixel 7 Pro case.