While the rest of the internet might be focused on tomorrow's iPhone launch, we Android fans know the real excitement is coming later this year. Google announced its fall hardware slate back at I/O in May, but we've been waiting with bated breath to see real details for both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer, as the next Made By Google event is just a month away.

The company announced its plans on Twitter today, confirming an October 6th launch date for the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, its first-ever wearable device. It's set for 10 AM ET, and you can sign up for updates from Google — or add the livestream to your calendar — by visiting its hub page. This date lines up with earlier rumors, suggesting the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will open for pre-orders after the event, with retail availability on October 13th. Although concrete details for the Pixel Watch's launch window haven't leaked, recent reports suggest it's launching alongside the phones.

As for the invite itself, there isn't much new information to glean. Considering Google has already announced the Pixel 7 series and its new smartwatch, the company's tweet shows renders of both. The Pixel Buds Pro are also highlighted — an odd addition, considering they've been on the market for over a month now. Meanwhile, we don't expect to see much else from Google, though the long-rumored budget Chromecast or next year's Pixel tablet could make a surprise appearance. Of course, we don't expect to see much from the Pixel foldable — that device feels pretty far out from release.

Although October 6th might feel just around the corner, there's plenty of time for last-minute leaks between now and then. After all, is it really a Google product if we don't know everything about it weeks in advance?