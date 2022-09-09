Summer is coming to a close, which can only mean one thing: Google's annual fall event is officially around the corner. Yes, it's true — the next Made by Google launch is just a few short weeks away. While some early announcements might mean fewer surprises than usual, we still expect to see some unannounced hardware. Here's everything we know about this fall's Made by Google event.

When is the Made by Google event?

Google usually holds its fall launch in October, and this year is no exception. The next Made by Google event is set for Thursday, October 6th, 2022, at 10 AM ET. This year's launch includes some in-person attendance in New York, but you'll also be able to watch from home by tuning into the company's livestream. Just head to the official event page that day and you'll be ready to go — no registration required.

If you'd like a reminder before the stream kicks off, you can optionally add the event to your Google Calendar.

What will Google announce at its event?

It sounds like this year's launch is stacking up to be a big one. From phones to wearables and beyond, look for Google to pack a whole lot into this event.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

There's no need to beat around the bush here: Google will launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in October. That's not rampant speculation, either — the company confirmed as much in its announcement. Both devices were unveiled back at I/O in May, likely in an attempt to avoid rampant leaks and rumors as in years past. Unfortunately, this attempt has been largely unsuccessful; early Pixel 7 units have appeared on eBay numerous times in the last few months, to say nothing of the usual hype cycle.

All told, we're expecting iterative updates to the design Google unveiled last year. It makes sense — the current Pixel look is bold, striking, and easily recognizable. Google is building a brand for Pixel in an attempt to compete with the best phones around right now. Even if this look isn't your cup of tea, it's understandable why they'd keep it around for another year. Expect the usual round of performance improvements, camera tweaks, and surprise software features. In other words, it's a Pixel launch.

Pixel Watch

There's one other device confirmed to make an appearance in October: the Pixel Watch. Google's first wearable arrives with a mountain of hype and expectations, along with some serious competition from rival-turned-partner Samsung. We've waited a long time for a first-party Wear OS device, and the Pixel Watch will have much to prove when it arrives on store shelves following the event.

With a smooth, sleek, one-size-fits-most design, a proprietary band system, and large bezels around the edge of the display, it's bound to be divisive among potential buyers. Really, whether this watch is a success or not is likely to come down to two things: software and performance. We expect to see plenty of Fitbit integration with the Pixel Watch, shoring it up as a stylish replacement for dedicated fitness trackers. Unfortunately, the performance side of things is murky. With rumors of an older, outdated SoC and a relatively small battery, it might not hold up to what we've seen from the best smartwatches available right now.

Nest hardware

While we know some kind of Nest hardware will make an appearance at this year's event — Google's blog post told us as much — it's unclear what we'll actually see. We've heard rumblings of a refreshed Nest Wifi router with Wi-Fi 6E support, and considering it passed through the FCC last month, it seems as likely as anything. It's also been nearly a year since Google told us a second-gen wired Nest Doorbell was coming in 2022. If it doesn't show up in this event, it seems safe to say it's dead.

Chromecast

Technically, Google's Chromecast devices are considered smart home gadgets, meaning a new streaming stick could qualify as one of the Nest devices confirmed to appear in October. Still, we're separating it into its own category because, at this point, the 1080p Chromecast with Google TV has leaked for the better part of a year. Recently, we've even seen images of it — surprise, it looks like yet another Chromecast.

Although this streaming stick is bound to leave high-end users disappointed, if you've been waiting for a low-cost Google TV device to throw in the bedroom or into a guest room, this might be the perfect option.

Pixel tablet

Now we're getting into the "surprise" category. Although Google announced its Pixel tablet at I/O alongside the Pixel 7 series, it's destined for a 2023 launch date. The company hasn't revealed much about it, though evidence continues to pile up that it'll pull double-duty as a dockable smart hub, similar to the Nest Hub Max in screen size. That could mean this device falls under the Nest branch at Made by Google.

Still, we don't expect to see much of it. Although a tease isn't out of the question — again, I/O has set plenty of precedents here — Google's blog post announcing this event specifically mentions that all of the devices announced will be shoppable on the same day at the company's website. While that's great news for anyone hoping to pre-order the Pixel 7, it also means we're unlikely to see much of the Pixel tablet. However, it is an announced product, and even if it's not ready for the holidays, a small teaser to keep Android users excited — and from buying any other excellent tablet available — isn't outside the realm of possibility.

Pixel foldable

If the Pixel tablet is an unlikely — albeit potential — surprise at this year's Made by Google launch, the Pixel foldable is more like a pipe dream. Unlike the slate, Google has yet to confirm any folding Pixel phone exists, and it seems like announcing one alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro could sway users away from its latest flagship phone. Considering the company's recent affinity for announcing hardware ahead of time, it's possible this device will make its first public appearance on October 6th. We just wouldn't count on it.