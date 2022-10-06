Table of contents

Holding the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in your hand for the first time is an exercise in déjà vu. If last year's phones marked a total overhaul for Google's hardware philosophy — right down to the chipset powering it — these devices are designed to carry that legacy forward. But with another year of experience under their belt, it seems clear that the Made By Google team wants to convince even the most skeptical of iPhone owners that the Pixel 7 is ready to be your next phone, and honestly, they might be right.

Visually, the most significant change here is the redesigned camera bar. Google has swapped out the long strip of glass for camera cutouts hidden behind a metal panel. We'll have to test it out, but it should reduce the lens flare issues found on the Google Pixel 6. The switch to aluminum — matte on the Pixel 7, "polished" on the Pixel 7 Pro — allows it to bend directly into the frame rather than using a seam to transition to glass from metal. It's a sharp design, reminiscent of some of the most recent Galaxy S devices.

The Pixel 6 Pro vs. the Pixel 7 Pro.

It's not the only difference, though. If you ignore the lack of a telephoto lens on the smaller model, it's a little more difficult to tell each phone apart from the back, as Google has given the Pixel 7 similarly-sized "forehead" spacing above the camera bar. The two-tone design is also gone, with the aluminum frame substituting as an accent color for the back glass. These are all subtle changes, really only noticeable if you're comparing the two generations to each other, but they go a long way.

Of the two, it's the Pixel 7 that impressed me the most. It might look similar to the Pixel 6 in renders, but held side-by-side, the refinements Google made here really help it stand out. The screen's only a hair smaller than last year's model, but combined with some slight bezel reduction, it feels much more premium. The matte aluminum covering the camera bar helps here, too; the uncovered glass on the Pixel 6 always looked unfinished to me, with some unsightly seams around the edges. Next to the Pixel 7, it felt chunky and old-fashioned. Honestly, this change might be enough to sway some users to upgrade just a year later.

That said, it's not all perfect. The ridge separating the aluminum frame from the front glass felt raised and sharp to the touch. It was more limited on the black model, but if you're going with lemongrass or white, be prepared to feel your thumb scuff against the rail every time you swipe back.

That problem isn't there on the Pixel 7 Pro, largely because Google kept the curved screen for another year. It's much more subtle this time around, but like many of our readers, I wish the Pro would swap to the flat edges of its smaller brother, but this is better than nothing. Unlike the Pixel 7, the 7 Pro's refinements aren't nearly as noticeable, even when holding both phones. The polished metal covering the camera bar is a nice touch, but it doesn't look nearly as good as the matte aluminum. I also spotted a few scratches already on units during my hands-on, something I didn't see on the smaller models.

Internally, the biggest change here is the move to Tensor G2, and while it'll undoubtedly yield some level of performance gains over last year's phones, that's not what Google's interested in here. The company is doubling down on its AI efforts, and although many of these features debuted with the first-gen chipset, they're better — and faster — than ever. It's clear Google sees its AI abilities as Tensor's superpower; while these phones should handle everything you can throw at them, tools like Photo Unblur — a Pixel 7 exclusive — are the real highlights.

After a year of rumors that the Pixel 6 Pro would either launch with face unlock or receive it in an OTA update, it's finally here on both the Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling. It's just relying on the front-facing camera, which might be disappointing news for Pixel 4 owners looking to upgrade. I ran into some difficulty setting it up, too — no matter how many times I looked up, it couldn't get a good look at me. Thankfully, it let me through installation anyway.

Using the Pixel 7 Pro, face unlock was surprisingly fast — much faster, in fact, than using the fingerprint sensor. Unfortunately, it's likely much less secure. Not only does Google's settings page for face unlock deliver a bunch of warnings — including that someone who looks like you, including a sibling, can get past it — but it also doesn't seem to work for app authentication. I downloaded Bitwarden on one of the units, but the app would only unlock with my fingerprint, not my face.

Check out those warnings.

Speaking of the fingerprint sensor, I also had a chance to try it out on both phones, and, at least anecdotally, it felt faster. I held the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 next to each other to unlock, and the newer hardware got me to the home screen first. It's still not as fast as some ultrasonic sensors — or the rear-mounted scanners of yore — but from what I can tell, it's definitely an improvement.

Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro sport improved cameras over the previous generation, though most of the improvements come from software features. Super Res Zoom is better than ever, with 8x zoom on the standard Pixel 7 and up to 30x on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Both phones also support a 2x optical zoom equivalent by cropping the main 50MP sensor, just like last year. The front-facing camera is also improved this year, featuring a larger sensor for improved night-time selfies. Google also says the telephoto and ultra-wide lenses on the Pro have been upgraded from the Pixel 6, delivering better photos from both far away and up close with macro-photography.

We'll have to wait and see what these cameras are truly capable of, but in my very limited testing, Google's new tools seem promising. I've got some seriously shaky hands, which should render the 30x Super Res Zoom on the Pro basically useless to me. I'm putting it lightly when I say Google's AI trickery to reduce camera shake when zoomed in blew me away — it's unlike anything I've ever seen on a phone. Final impressions on how 30x photos actually turn out will have to wait, but if you're trying to frame a shot, this makes a huge difference. I also gave some of Google's new video tools a shot, including active stabilization and Cinematic Mode. Like with Super Res Zoom, the Pixel 7 Pro did a great job reducing camera shake while I was filming, and shifting between focus in Cinematic Mode was quick and easy.

I'll have to get out in the wild to really test all of Google's camera tools, including that improved Night Sight and, of course, Photo Unblur. I'm also super curious to see how the actual quality of captured video holds up, as Google promises it's better than ever on this year's phones with 4K60 across all cameras. As impressive as that stabilization was, that doesn't necessarily translate to industry-leading quality.

After only using the phones for an hour or so, two of my biggest questions surrounding the Pixel 7 series remain unanswered. I'm curious how well the batteries in these phones will hold up — Google only says "all-day battery life," which feels disappointingly unspecific. I'm also curious whether the Pixel 6's modem issues are improved with Tensor G2. It's been a thorn in the side of many owners over the last year, and any improvements here would be greatly welcomed.

Thankfully, we'll have full in-depth reviews of both phones coming soon. In the meantime, if you're already convinced and don't feel the need to wait for further impressions, you can pre-order the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro now, and it will be available in stores on Thursday, October 13th. Just like last year, the Pixel 7 starts at just $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro runs for $899. Google would love to sell you on either of these devices — ideally with its newly announced Google Pixel Watch as well.