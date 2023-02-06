The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series is here, and while the devices are pretty great, their prices are pretty steep, so getting a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro instead makes perfect sense. The devices come with great specs, and both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro ended up on our best smartphones list. Now, both these Google phones are on sale, available for their best prices.

If you're willing to activate them on purchase, you can save even more money at Best Buy, but you'll have a limited selection of carriers at your disposal. The best prices come with the "Activate Today" badge, which means you can get the unlocked version of the phone for the specified price if you are willing to connect it to a carrier account during the checkout process. That shouldn't be a problem for most folks, but some may want to use a different, smaller carrier or gift the phone to someone else. If you are okay with activating the phone today, you'll get to pick between AT&T, Google Fi, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

We absolutely loved the Pixel 7 Pro when we tested it out, and rightfully so, given the specs, the great software, the impressive photographs it takes, and the great price. Now that price is even better, whether you choose to activate the phone straight away or leave it for later. When compared to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Pixel 7 Pro may not be quite as powerful spec-wise, but it's close enough. Plus, at $600, it's half of what the S23 Ultra costs.

With Activate Today, Best Buy offers the 7 Pro for $300 off, although you can still save $150 if you want to activate it later. The same discount is available on Amazon and Google Store.

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $599 $899 Save $300 The unlocked version of the Google Pixel 7 Pro has never been cheaper, so now's the best time to grab one of these. This impressive 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch display and runs on the Google Tensor G2 chip. There is 12GB of RAM to make any app run smoothly and a 5,000mAh battery to keep you going through the day. $599 at Best Buy $749 at Amazon $749 at Google Store

Google Pixel 7

It's really no wonder that the Google Pixel 7 is one of our favorite smartphones ever. It looks great, it has a decent battery life, and it will run any app you want. The 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution and the 90Hz refresh rate make this a great tool to stream your favorite shows or to play all those fast-paced games you love.

While the Samsung Galaxy S23+ has just been announced, the Google Pixel 7 offers a great experience for a fraction of the price, especially if you take advantage of the Best Buy deal and activate the phone today.