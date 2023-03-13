When it comes to the best Android phones, there are plenty of brands we're big fans of, but Google with its Pixel lineup absolutely holds a special place in our hearts. Not only are these smartphones reliable, feature a sleek design, and enjoy software support that's second to none, but they're also quite affordable. The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are currently on sale at Best Buy, and you can basically get a free storage upgrade: the price for the 256GB capacity is down to the old 128GB price, saving you up to $250 on your new phone.

There's one important catch here, and in order to get this price, you must activate the phone on the same day during the checkout process. This means that you have a limited selection of carriers you can choose between, since Best Buy only features AT&T, Google Fi, T-Mobile, and Verizon. If you want to get the phone for someone else, or use a smaller carrier, this deal isn't for you.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is easily one of the best Android phones currently on the market. This 6.7-inch handset features the Google Tensor G2 chip and 12GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 50MP camera system that will take fantastic pictures no matter what the light conditions are like.

For this phone, Best Buy is offering a discount of up to $250 when you activate your purchase today. More specifically, the 128GB capacity is $150 off, but the 256GB and 512GB options are $250 off. This means that the 256GB option is as cheap as the smallest version, and you can buy either for $749, or go with 512GB for $849.

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB $749 $999 Save $250 Thanks to the newest Best Buy deal, you'll get the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro for the same price as the 128GB if you activate your phone right away. The 512GB phone is also $250 off, should you need more storage space. $749 at Best Buy with activation

Google Pixel 7

The slightly smaller Google Pixel 7 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a great 90Hz refresh rate. This model also features the newest Google Tensor G2 chip, but paired with 8GB RAM. The phone also features a 50MP camera system that will take excellent photos, in part thanks to Google's well-tailored software.

Both Google Pixel 7 capacity options are available for $499 at Best Buy right now, with the 256GB being $200 off, and the 128GB version getting a $100 discount. Either way, you'll get your phone for a great price.