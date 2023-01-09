Google Pixel 7 $499 $599 Save $100 There were many discounts to be had on the Google Pixel 7 already, but if you missed those, now is your chance. At $100 less than its MSRP, the Pixel 7 is a great choice for those in the market for a flagship that doesn't break the bank and that will offer a great service for the foreseeable future. $499 at Google Store $499 at Best Buy $499 at Amazon

Google launched some of the best phones last year, and after Black Friday and some more insane holiday deals, the company is back at it in 2023 with some new savings. Among those phones is the Google Pixel 7, which arguably offers the best bang for the buck in Google’s lineup, even at its regular price. Right now, it is available for just $499, which is $100 off the usual $599 price tag.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7

If you still haven’t pulled the trigger on the Google Pixel 7, it’s high time. The Google phone combines the best of what Google offers right now at a reasonable price, giving you access to Google’s great first-party Pixel features, an incredible camera system that only lacks the 5x telephoto you can find on the $300 more expensive Google Pixel 7 Pro, and a capable high-refresh rate 90Hz screen.

The Pixel 7 even has some advantages over its more expensive sibling. The form factor is much easier to handle, with the slightly smaller screen and body making it easier to handle in one hand. It also offers a flat display rather than a curved one, which means fewer reflections and an easier time when you want to apply one of many excellent screen protectors on the Google Pixel 7.

Now, this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Some of the pre-order and trade-in deals from last year were simply out of this world. And just before Christmas, you had the chance to pick up the Google Pixel 7 for as little as $485. But at $499, the Google Pixel 7 is still more than worth its price, and it’s unclear if any of these aforementioned deals are going to come back anytime soon.

If you’re in the market for a new phone and have your eyes set on the Pixel 7, this is your chance.